Thought this deserved a seperate thread to the general iOS 17 thread.

After updating to iOS 17.0.2, on some phones I have seen every system service location setting get reset to allowed, including Significant Locations i.e. settings->privacy->location->system all get set to on.

Further, after turning off the unwanted ones, the Improve Maps setting continues to use the location hours after being turned off (still shows purple arrow). Rebooting the phone stops it.