Apple October event
#310549 31-Oct-2023 14:53
With somewhat unexpected timing Apple have refreshed their iMacs and 14/16" MBPs with M3 chips (but no other changes other than cosmetics). 3nm chips so potentially significant efficiency gains, although all the M series chips are fabulous compared to Intel chips in MacBooks. 

 

Disappointingly no larger iMacs or Mini M3 upgrades to make a DIY M3 iMac with a big screen.

 

And the TouchBar appears to have finally been put out of its misery. An idea before its time, lack of haptic feedback or widespread pickup in software meant a cool idea never really got traction (although I found BetterTouch Tool was fabulous).

 

The shallowest me is excited to see black MacBooks again though. With black cables, chargers, and black lettering on a black background with tiny black lights behind. Very halloween appropriate!

 




  #3154080 31-Oct-2023 15:45
Plenty of grumping on line that the iMac is still shipping with Lightning keyboard/mouse, 

 

Also almost every performance comparison was back to the M1, 

 

Did Apple work out that very few made the jump from an M1 device to the M2, or are they just doing it make everything look faster.... :)

 
 
 
 

  #3154094 31-Oct-2023 16:01
wellygary:

 

Also almost every performance comparison was back to the M1, 

 

Did Apple work out that very few made the jump from an M1 device to the M2, or are they just doing it make everything look faster.... :)

 

 

I think the latter. It's very Apple to do this. 

 

Personally, I was surprised there were no iPad Mini updates - thought that might've gotten a bump to an M chip. 




