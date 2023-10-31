With somewhat unexpected timing Apple have refreshed their iMacs and 14/16" MBPs with M3 chips (but no other changes other than cosmetics). 3nm chips so potentially significant efficiency gains, although all the M series chips are fabulous compared to Intel chips in MacBooks.

Disappointingly no larger iMacs or Mini M3 upgrades to make a DIY M3 iMac with a big screen.

And the TouchBar appears to have finally been put out of its misery. An idea before its time, lack of haptic feedback or widespread pickup in software meant a cool idea never really got traction (although I found BetterTouch Tool was fabulous).

The shallowest me is excited to see black MacBooks again though. With black cables, chargers, and black lettering on a black background with tiny black lights behind. Very halloween appropriate!

