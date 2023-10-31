Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAirplay issue on iphone XRs
Scotdownunder

190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#310551 31-Oct-2023 15:56
Send private message quote this post

We have a problem with airplay on an iphone XR.  We have two XRs, one is model number MRYA2X/A which connects to both our apple TV and a Sony smart TV just fine.  The second, model number MRY82X/A, does not connect to either, giving a “ unable to connect to xxxx” message.

 

Both XRs are running IoS 17.1 and connected to the same Access Point by 5G wifi which in turn is connected to both the apple TV and Sony TV by wired ethernet connections.

 

We cannot understand this difference in behavour.  Any ideas ?  Can some other IoS setting or App affect the airplay functions ?

 

regards Paul

Create new topic
CYaBro
4043 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3154095 31-Oct-2023 16:01
Send private message quote this post

Bluetooth on?
Not actually sure if that’s needed or not but something to try.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
MrGadget
172 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #3154111 31-Oct-2023 16:50
Send private message quote this post

Apologies, if you’ve already done this, but hard restart everything – the phones, Apple TV etc

Do the phones have the same iOS versions?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 