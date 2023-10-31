Scotdownunder

We have a problem with airplay on an iphone XR. We have two XRs, one is model number MRYA2X/A which connects to both our apple TV and a Sony smart TV just fine. The second, model number MRY82X/A, does not connect to either, giving a “ unable to connect to xxxx” message.

Both XRs are running IoS 17.1 and connected to the same Access Point by 5G wifi which in turn is connected to both the apple TV and Sony TV by wired ethernet connections.

We cannot understand this difference in behavour. Any ideas ? Can some other IoS setting or App affect the airplay functions ?





regards Paul