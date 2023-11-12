So ive been in IT for 20 years so not a n00b. being around IT equipment we have ewaste

About 3 years ago I picked an old iPad Air 2 from an ewaste bin, the screen has some colour wash and case is a bit bent but otherwise it goes just fine, it was IOS 14.? I Jailbroke it and then used a iCloud bypass and it happily went for a few years until an update to 15.7.7 Came out and my Daughter tried to Update it and now the iCloud lock has re-established! I have been tring for months on and off to find a new trick.

I can Jailbreak it no problem WinRa1n works fine, as does the latest version of PaleRa1in but ive found absolutely nothing to get past the iCloud lock, closest I can get is DarkRa1n which does seem to installed some old 15.7.6 components then tell me its bypassed successfuly and to re-jailbreak it which no matter what I do it boots back to iCloud lock.

It seems a GSM to SIM card based device is really much simpler to get the bypass to work but not SIM card models don't seem to have a solution. I have looked online for paid ones and most seem to only want an IMEI which of course the wifi doesnt have, other other places that want $250 to sort and im always wary of it being a rip off.

Anyone know a sure fire / inexpensive way to get a bypass to work? I don't mind paying just to get my Daughters iPad working again but obviously not a stupid figure!

And No I have no idea who dumped the device nto eWaste apart from t.......@o.........nz