iPad Air 2 (Wifi) icloud lock
Beaker

71 posts

Master Geek


#310682 12-Nov-2023 17:19
So ive been in IT for 20 years so not a n00b.  being around IT equipment we have ewaste

 

About 3 years ago I picked an old iPad Air 2 from an ewaste bin, the screen has some colour wash and case is a bit bent but otherwise it goes just fine, it was IOS 14.? I Jailbroke it and then used a iCloud bypass and it happily went for a few years until an update to 15.7.7 Came out and my Daughter tried to Update it and now the iCloud lock has re-established! I have been tring for months on and off to find a new trick.

 

I can Jailbreak it no problem WinRa1n works fine, as does the latest version of PaleRa1in but ive found absolutely nothing to get past the iCloud lock, closest I can get is DarkRa1n which does seem to installed some old 15.7.6 components then tell me its bypassed successfuly and to re-jailbreak it which no matter what I do it boots back to iCloud lock.

 

It seems a GSM to SIM card based device is really much simpler to get the bypass to work but not SIM card models don't seem to have a solution.  I have looked online for paid ones and most seem to only want an IMEI which of course the wifi doesnt have, other other places that want $250 to sort and im always wary of it being a rip off.

 

 

 

Anyone know a sure fire / inexpensive way to get a bypass to work? I don't mind paying just to get my Daughters iPad working again but obviously not a stupid figure!
And No I have no idea who dumped the device nto eWaste apart from t.......@o.........nz 

tripp
3818 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174896 23-Dec-2023 08:18
Maybe don't try and by-pass security on the device.  I sure as hell would not like it if I was throwing out a device that was locked only for someone to "pick it up" and by-pass the security on it.

 

 

 

Also i would be surprised if anyone told you on here how to do it.  

 
 
 
 

Ge0rge
1758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3174904 23-Dec-2023 08:37
Wow, easy on there. You put something in eWaste for recycling, don't be surprised if it gets recycled. It's on you to make sure you haven't left any personal information on it, or have suitability ensured that it can't be retrieved.

Not to mention the OP has already been using the device for quite some time - wouldn't you think they'd know more than just t....@o....nz if there was still personal info left on it?

OP wants to turn someone else's trash into something useful for a little longer, and your post appears to be of the opinion "nope, I am done with it, so no one else may ever do anything with it again".

OP, I hope you are able to find a way to carry on using it.

tripp
3818 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175129 24-Dec-2023 08:12
Ge0rge: Wow, easy on there. You put something in eWaste for recycling, don't be surprised if it gets recycled. It's on you to make sure you haven't left any personal information on it, or have suitability ensured that it can't be retrieved.

Not to mention the OP has already been using the device for quite some time - wouldn't you think they'd know more than just t....@o....nz if there was still personal info left on it?

OP wants to turn someone else's trash into something useful for a little longer, and your post appears to be of the opinion "nope, I am done with it, so no one else may ever do anything with it again".

OP, I hope you are able to find a way to carry on using it.

 

Ewaste is just that, sent to a 3rd party to recycle the components of the device.  The device is locked via icloud, this means the user locked it.  We don't know how it ended up in ewaste etc. Also if it was a company's ewaste then working out the domain and the user would not be overly hard if the OP worked in that company's, IT department.

 

Normally with Ewaste and drop offs they tend to make sure people have unlocked, wiped then before putting into ewaste.  Any good IT department will also have MDM on the device to reset and remove accounts.

 

Just because someone has posted on here that they work in IT does not really mean they work in IT and picked the device up from Ewaste, we should not be "helping" people by-pass security of a device.  We don't know if the device was stolen, locked then dumped into ewaste where OP picked it up.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



CYaBro
4139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3175131 24-Dec-2023 08:18
There’s no real way to bypass iCloud lock.
There’s ways to work around it but the device never really functions to its full capabilities.

Only two ways to get it removed, have the original owner remove it from their Apple account or provide proof of purchase to Apple and they’ll remove it for you.

RunningMan
8089 posts

Uber Geek


  #3175132 24-Dec-2023 08:26
Ge0rge: Wow, easy on there. You put something in eWaste for recycling, don't be surprised if it gets recycled. It's on you to make sure you haven't left any personal information on it, or have suitability ensured that it can't be retrieved.

 

What if the device had been stolen, and not intentionally disposed of? Perhaps the iCloud lock is the owner's way of suitably ensuring their data can't be retrieved. In fact it may be their only way of ensuring the data can't be retrieved.

gehenna
8081 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175152 24-Dec-2023 10:22
Happy for this to be a discussion about the activation lock in general, but if this becomes about how to bypass the security per the first few messages then the thread itself will also be locked.  

 

@op please refamiliarise yourself with the FUG

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13152 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175154 24-Dec-2023 10:27
You've already admitted you fished the thing out of the trash, had some time it going....... bin it (again) and move along.

 

I have about 15 iPhones (8-11) on my desk that are all locked. Its not worth my time spending more than 10mins trying to get them unlocked, and that's only if the email address associated is on a domain I have control over for emails.

 

 




CYaBro
4139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3175172 24-Dec-2023 12:12
And fyi the iCloud lock doesn’t protect the data on the device.
The data is only protected if you put a PIN on the device.
iCloud lock is only there as a theft deterrent.

