OnceBitten:

This is a bizarre one... I've got an iPhone 8, an older iPad that works ok and a newer Macbook Pro

99.9% of the time when someone sends me a text message, it comes to my iPhone only (as it should).... but I checked the iPad this evening when I got home and the message icon had a (1) beside it, so I pressed it and a message came up that was sent yesterday morning.

This is a message that should have only gone to my iPhone, but instead somehow went to the iPad and not to my iPhone.

The person who sent it to me said they sent it as a text, but I never got it on my iPhone only the iPad

Does anyone know why this might be? - it's got me completely stumped