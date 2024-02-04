DISCUSSION & OPINION

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

It appears that Apple is slowly pushing itself into taking over the "Interactive User Interface" component of all vehicle "interactive" systems. So not only will it just be an entertainment application, as it is just now, but it will also be controlling, via voice and touch, your; A/C, electric windows, open/close boot & bonnet, seat position and heaters etc. Plus display vehicle status information; range per litre, tyre pressure, maintenance schedules, etc.

As indicated in the above article and others, vehicle manufactures are slowly buying into the Apple vehicle ecosystem properly because it is cheaper than designing, writing, installing & maintaining their own systems. GM is the exception here as they are going it alone totally, but the big brands across UK, Europe and Japan are all coming on board and Korea wont be far behind. China is a different fish here.

I can see in the not too distant future, my life time, Apple producing not only vehicle computer entertainment & vehicle IU systems but also total vehicle operating control systems and vehicle black boxes. In essence the core of these vehicle systems will emanate from its own Apple Car OS and will be based around a very complex but mandatory set of systems code that vehicle manufactures will buy or subscribe too and they then build upon and adapt to their specific vehicle design systems, using a suit of software not unlike Xcode, SwiftUI, and UIKit, that is used today for; iOS, watchOS, tvOS macOS, visionOS.

What I like about this is that it will, like todays iOS's, be a universal system. Learn one learn all.

E.G. move now from a Kia vehicle to a BMW and I believe the the systems learning curve is steep.

Owners of a vehicle with an Apple system will learn once on their first ever vehicle and pretty much know from then on through all their life vehicle ownerships, how to operate all their various vehicles systems.

A good thing or is it ?

AI, Big Brother, Sky Net ????