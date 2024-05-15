I have a pair of 2nd generation AirPods Pro which I use with my iPhone 13 Pro. I have a problem where they disconnect from my phone at random times, causing a disruption of a few seconds before they reconnect again.

The interesting thing is that it seems to only happen when I am on the bus. It's not frequent - maybe once in every ten bus rides. The only other time I have experienced this problem was when I was on a walking track close to a radio transmission mast which has got me wondering if something on the bus might be causing radio interference which is triggering the disconnection.

I have tried using a pair of similar Bose wireless earbuds and have had the same problem, so I don't think it's a fault with the AirPods.

Has anyone else experienced this? Is there something wrong with my phone, or is the radio interference theory plausible, or is it something else?