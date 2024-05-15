Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Airpods Random Disconnecting
alasta

6727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#312769 15-May-2024 19:45
I have a pair of 2nd generation AirPods Pro which I use with my iPhone 13 Pro. I have a problem where they disconnect from my phone at random times, causing a disruption of a few seconds before they reconnect again.

 

The interesting thing is that it seems to only happen when I am on the bus. It's not frequent - maybe once in every ten bus rides. The only other time I have experienced this problem was when I was on a walking track close to a radio transmission mast which has got me wondering if something on the bus might be causing radio interference which is triggering the disconnection. 

 

I have tried using a pair of similar Bose wireless earbuds and have had the same problem, so I don't think it's a fault with the AirPods.  

 

Has anyone else experienced this? Is there something wrong with my phone, or is the radio interference theory plausible, or is it something else? 

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230944 15-May-2024 20:06
RF interference is possible. Bluetooth is 2.4GHz, same as wifi. Busses can have wifi, and plenty of others also using bluetooth connections, so might be as simple as that.



DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3231169 16-May-2024 09:48
I have a 13 pro max, Only purchased AirPods last Christmas but had other devices before and never had an issue. From reading over the years Apple devices that have weird issues have often been resolved through factory resets and as long as you have iCloud backing up your phone should be relatively painless.

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3231220 16-May-2024 10:04
On and one more thought I initially purchased my AirPods Pro 2 off TradeMe and they were a really good FAKE. Identified to iOS a genuine the only way I found they were fake was they would not update confirmed by entering the serial number into google. Anyway I informed Apple TradeMe got a resolution. Then purchased a second set from Harvey Norman.

Not inferring anything just putting it out there as a possibility.



johno1234
2878 posts

Uber Geek


  #3231224 16-May-2024 10:16
My AppleTV 4K refularly disconnects and reconnects the bluetooth remote, and the HK Onyx BT speaker disconnects itself about once a day. It's driving me nuts.

 

Lots of noise about these issues on the internet, no useful solutions other than the usual "reset the device" stuff.

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
20207 posts

Uber Geek


  #3231327 16-May-2024 14:59
It could be interference, but as they shouldn't be doing that and they are expensive, I would get them looked at. If they did get swapped, and the new ones have the same issue, then you will know it is interference, If not, then they were likely faulty. 

Aucklandjafa
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3231333 16-May-2024 15:04
Yeah, definitely an interference thing. Every time I scooter past a particular intersection on Taranaki street, without fail, I'll get a temporary disconnection with my airpods. 

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3232766 20-May-2024 17:58
Out of curiosity are these the usb type c version or the older lightning port version.

 
 
 
 

alasta

6727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3232800 20-May-2024 20:48
They are Airpods Pro 2 with the lightning port, and are definitely not counterfeit as they were purchased from Apple online and have the audio fidelity that I would expect from a genuine pair. 

 

Thanks everyone for all the feedback. I'm pretty convinced that radio interference is the source of the problem now. Perhaps someone on the bus has a transmitting device purchased from some dodgy web site. 

tehgerbil
1104 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3232897 21-May-2024 09:56
Do you hear the ba-dingk BT disconnect tone?

 

Or just unable to hear your music?

If the latter- I frequently (once a week or so) have spotify crash, It'll either play but no sound, or the time remaining will display --.-- and need to force close then re-open for it to play again.

 

From a Google this appears absurdly common, and indeed I've had issues with Spotify for years now.

 

But again, this is limited to Spotify and Airpods and I do not hear the ba-dingk disconnect tone. 

alasta

6727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3232907 21-May-2024 10:34
No, in my case I hear the disconnect tone and I don't use Spotify. 

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3232984 21-May-2024 12:02
alasta:

They are Airpods Pro 2 with the lightning port, and are definitely not counterfeit as they were purchased from Apple online and have the audio fidelity that I would expect from a genuine pair. 


Thanks everyone for all the feedback. I'm pretty convinced that radio interference is the source of the problem now. Perhaps someone on the bus has a transmitting device purchased from some dodgy web site. 



Okay I have the newer Type C, have used extensively on buses including electric buses public places never an issue. I know they made changes under the hood I wonder if one of these was Bluetooth as apparently they can do lossless if connected to an Apple Vision Pro. I feel for you they shouldn’t have these issues. I understand Apple does react to consumer guarantees complaints and as you are under warranty see if you can get bumped up to the Type C version.

lxsw20
3571 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3232989 21-May-2024 12:13
I used to get this a lot in London, especially around traffic lights - it is interference of some sort. 

