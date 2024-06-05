Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone 12 won’t charge past 68%
danepak

Uber Geek


#314985 5-Jun-2024 13:27
Recent issue.
Looks like it just stays at 68% or near.
Trying to charge from my car. Using an Anker cable.
In the office earlier today I used an original charger. Still very very slow when you get near 60%.

 1 | 2
nztim
Uber Geek

  #3244719 5-Jun-2024 13:36
Have you checked your battery health?




zocster
Uber Geek

  #3244770 5-Jun-2024 13:49
My xs having same issue with 76% health, nagging me to be serviced. 




 

danepak

Uber Geek


  #3244823 5-Jun-2024 14:14
nztim:

Have you checked your battery health?



95%.
Had the battery replaced in January.



wellygary
Uber Geek


  #3244831 5-Jun-2024 14:43
danepak:
nztim:

 

Have you checked your battery health?

 



95%.
Had the battery replaced in January.

 

Official Apple service or 3rd party ?

danepak

Uber Geek


  #3244837 5-Jun-2024 15:10
Official from Harvey Norman.

Handsomedan
Uber Geek

  #3244841 5-Jun-2024 15:17
Is optimised charging enabled? It may be slowing or stopping the charging at what it deems an appropriate level for continued battery health. 

 

 




CYaBro
Uber Geek

  #3244855 5-Jun-2024 15:49
Have you tried charging with an original Apple charger and cable overnight?

 

Or wireless charging?




CYaBro
Uber Geek

  #3244858 5-Jun-2024 15:50
danepak:
nztim:

 

Have you checked your battery health?

 



95%.
Had the battery replaced in January.

 

Already at 95% from a brand new battery in January?!

 

My iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is at 93% and I've had it almost 3 years.

 

 




mattwnz
Uber Geek


  #3244864 5-Jun-2024 16:03
CYaBro:

 

danepak: 

95%.
Had the battery replaced in January.

 

Already at 95% from a brand new battery in January?!

 

My iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is at 93% and I've had it almost 3 years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It isn't unusual. Mine SE2 battery went from 100% battery health to under 80% in less than 3 years. IMO the battery health thing is a  bit of a con, because my samsung note is 5 years old and doesn't have any battery health reading and the battery is still a heck of a lot better than by 3 year old iphone and because of the high cost to replace the iphone battery via apple and the hassle, it is not really economically viable to do it. I would replace it myself if I had access to an original battery but they don't sell batteries as consumables. 

alasta
Uber Geek

  #3244868 5-Jun-2024 16:16
Does anyone else think it's odd that Harvey Norman would do an iPhone battery replacement? As far as I'm aware they are an authorised reseller but not an authorised repairer.

 

Do they send devices back to Apple for servicing, or are they doing unauthorised tinkering in store? 

mattwnz
Uber Geek


  #3244878 5-Jun-2024 16:35
alasta:

 

Does anyone else think it's odd that Harvey Norman would do an iPhone battery replacement? As far as I'm aware they are an authorised reseller but not an authorised repairer.

 

Do they send devices back to Apple for servicing, or are they doing unauthorised tinkering in store? 

 

 

 

 

I suspect they just send it to a authorized repairer. But don't they switch the device for a refurb when they do a battery replacement?

danepak

Uber Geek


  #3244891 5-Jun-2024 17:51
I’m pretty sure they’re an authorised repair agent. I went to their flagship store at Wairau Park.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3244946 5-Jun-2024 19:10
Settings -> General -> About should show a further Service section with the battery listed as a genuine part if it is genuine.

 

Assuming it is, and it's only a five months old it's probably faulty and needs to be replaced again. Either warranty or CGA should be your friend here.

SpartanVXL
Uber Geek


  #3244956 5-Jun-2024 19:42
So far my experience with battery replacements is the original always lasts the longest. Iphone 8 and xs battery and whole phone replacement did not have as good health as original on release year model.

There may not be a point to send it back if you just end up with another degrading in the same time period.

To answer the charging question, try a bog standard usb2-lightning charger at 5W for a bit, avoid any modern smart charger with negotiation.

Edit: just checking you’ve given it a restart. I had a similar issue on a older ios version where it would connect and say it’s charging only to not charge and slowly run out.

mattwnz
Uber Geek


  #3244958 5-Jun-2024 19:47
Handsomedan:

 

Is optimised charging enabled? It may be slowing or stopping the charging at what it deems an appropriate level for continued battery health. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This could be preventing it charging up to 100%, as it may delay the charging based on the time of the day, so it stops charging right before you normally use it. I have found that if I wake up earlier, the battery s only at 80%, despite it charing for 10 hours. But if I leave it longer to the time I normally wake up, it will complete charging to 100%

