Recent issue.
Looks like it just stays at 68% or near.
Trying to charge from my car. Using an Anker cable.
In the office earlier today I used an original charger. Still very very slow when you get near 60%.
Have you checked your battery health?
My xs having same issue with 76% health, nagging me to be serviced.
nztim:
95%.
Had the battery replaced in January.
Official Apple service or 3rd party ?
Is optimised charging enabled? It may be slowing or stopping the charging at what it deems an appropriate level for continued battery health.
Have you tried charging with an original Apple charger and cable overnight?
Or wireless charging?
Already at 95% from a brand new battery in January?!
My iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is at 93% and I've had it almost 3 years.
It isn't unusual. Mine SE2 battery went from 100% battery health to under 80% in less than 3 years. IMO the battery health thing is a bit of a con, because my samsung note is 5 years old and doesn't have any battery health reading and the battery is still a heck of a lot better than by 3 year old iphone and because of the high cost to replace the iphone battery via apple and the hassle, it is not really economically viable to do it. I would replace it myself if I had access to an original battery but they don't sell batteries as consumables.
Does anyone else think it's odd that Harvey Norman would do an iPhone battery replacement? As far as I'm aware they are an authorised reseller but not an authorised repairer.
Do they send devices back to Apple for servicing, or are they doing unauthorised tinkering in store?
alasta:
Does anyone else think it's odd that Harvey Norman would do an iPhone battery replacement? As far as I'm aware they are an authorised reseller but not an authorised repairer.
Do they send devices back to Apple for servicing, or are they doing unauthorised tinkering in store?
I suspect they just send it to a authorized repairer. But don't they switch the device for a refurb when they do a battery replacement?
Settings -> General -> About should show a further Service section with the battery listed as a genuine part if it is genuine.
Assuming it is, and it's only a five months old it's probably faulty and needs to be replaced again. Either warranty or CGA should be your friend here.
Handsomedan:
Is optimised charging enabled? It may be slowing or stopping the charging at what it deems an appropriate level for continued battery health.
This could be preventing it charging up to 100%, as it may delay the charging based on the time of the day, so it stops charging right before you normally use it. I have found that if I wake up earlier, the battery s only at 80%, despite it charing for 10 hours. But if I leave it longer to the time I normally wake up, it will complete charging to 100%