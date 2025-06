My partner wants an iPad to replace her android tablet. She owned an iPad previously and liked it.

She is looking at refurbished iPads. What should we watch out for besides the number of years updates will be available and battery condition.

She is not a power user, mainly using it for web browsing, youtube, WhatsApp, some low end games , reading and listening to audiobooks.

FYI, she is officially a "senior citizen" but has a pretty good level of general IT knowledge.

Thanks