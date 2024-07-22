DSE iPhone Battery Replacement
Or is there a better option? I plan to give my son my phone when I get a new one, but the phone's battery max capacity now down to 74% and struggling to last a day.
Cheers
Modern phones are really difficult to work on if you plan to DIY; not so bad if you work on this sort of equipment regularly. For the sake of a paying a bit more and getting the genuine article you get peace of mind all the waterproofing is done properly and probably another 4 years or so of use.
https://support.apple.com/en-nz/iphone/repair/battery-replacement
RunningMan:
Wish you were wrong but think you are right about that! Apple estimates $175 to replace the battery. That does get you a warranted, authorised battery that shows as such in Settings.
If you've got a phone that's beaten about, scratched and cracked, go for the cheap option, but if the phone's in good condition, then a decent original battery is going to make it properly useful for several more years.