gzt: RCS messaging coming in iOS 18. This means I'll get messages on Android from iOS RCS users on Wifi with no cell reception or Wifi calling needed. Hopefully. It's been a long wait.



CNET: the update is slated to become available to the public in the fall with iOS 18. It's now rolling out with iOS 18 developer beta 2, 9to5Mac earlier reported.

RCS won't change blue-bubble vs green-bubble. If you really love that exclusivity you can breathe a sigh of relief : ).

Yeah, my son on his iPod Touch was doing that 10 years or more ago with Messages, as well as using FaceTime .

RCS does not have E2E encryption ...