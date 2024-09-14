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ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone 16 vs 16 Pro
Paul1977

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#316078 14-Sep-2024 11:06
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Upgrading from iPhone 12 (non-Pro) and I’m pretty much decided in the 16 non-Pro but thought I’d ask for second opinion. Here’s my thinking:

 

16 Pro is $400 more than the non-Pro with the following differences:

 

Pros:

 

  • Better camera. I don’t care about this, but better is better.
  • Thinner bezels. Looks nice, but hardly a game changer.
  • Slightly bigger screen. Pretty minor, but nice I guess.
  • 1 extra GPU core. I don’t game or anything on phone, so can’t imagine this would matter to me.
  • 120Hz Pro Motion.

Cons:

 

  • Thicker and heavier. I go caseless, and like phone to be as thin and light as possible.
  • Massive camera bump. Going caseless makes this far more noticeable (even the non-Pro 16 is bigger than I’d like).
  • Price. 128GB model is 25% more expensive than non-Pro (I only require 128GB model)

Thickness, weight, and price all go in favour of the non-Pro for me. And most of the advantages of the Pro aren’t things that I particularly care about.

 

The only thing I’m really questioning is whether 120Hz Pro Motion is worth it. Don’t have it on my 12 and have never thought “I wish scrolling was smoother”. My iPad has 120Hz Pro Motion and scrolling might be a little smoother, but I’m sitting here comparing the two and I can’t perceive a massive difference.

 

My daily phone screen time is between 30-60min (usually on the lower side). I spend much more time on my iPad.

 

TLDR, my brain tells me that the non-Pro is a better choice for me, but FOMO has me questioning the lack of 120Hz Pro Motion.

 

Thoughts?

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k1w1k1d
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  #3282066 14-Sep-2024 11:23
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I am in exactly the same boat as I will lose my work iPhone12 when I retire next month.

 

I just need a basic phone but unfortunately I have to invest in an iPhone due to my MFI hearing aids, not that the hearing aids are very good.



alasta
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  #3282070 14-Sep-2024 11:41
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When I bought my 13 Pro I heard people raving about how good the 120Hz screen is, but I honestly didn't notice the difference. I actually think the always on display is probably more useful. I will be buying a 16 Pro because of the better cameras, but you've stated that you don't care about that so if I were in your position I'd get the regular 16.

 

Do you have a preference around colours? I personally prefer the more formal colours of the pro versions, but the standard colours look pretty cool. 

alasta
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  #3282071 14-Sep-2024 11:43
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k1w1k1d:

 

I am in exactly the same boat as I will lose my work iPhone12 when I retire next month.

 

I just need a basic phone but unfortunately I have to invest in an iPhone due to my MFI hearing aids, not that the hearing aids are very good.

 

 

Have you considered an iPhone 15 or even 14? If you have basic needs then you'll find that the previous generation models will be more than adequate, and a lot cheaper. They will still run the latest software for a few years. 



nztim
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  #3282077 14-Sep-2024 11:55
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I am very tempted to get the 16 pros while I am here in the US, the US version is e-sim only which makes it thinner

 

 




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Asteros
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  #3282091 14-Sep-2024 12:50
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I quite like the idea of the new 5x telephoto lens on the 16 Pro. Personally I keep my phone for 5 years + so the price difference is not a big deal. I think resale/trade-in might be higher on the Pros as they outsell the non pros. Anecdotally, I don't see many non pro Iphones out and about.

 

 

 

As you will know the rest of the world Iphones get a physical sim card vs US phones being e-sim only. It's useful to have a physical sim.

stocksp
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  #3282094 14-Sep-2024 13:09
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I'm going for a Pro for the first time this year (coming from a 13).  The additional weight does worry me a bit, but I'm guessing I probably won't even notice about 20 grams.

 

 

 

The 5x telephoto lens and the additional battery life are what swayed it for me - and I prefer the more subdued colours of the Pro range

 
 
 
 

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Paul1977

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  #3282099 14-Sep-2024 13:35
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Price is the probably smallest consideration for me. If thickness and weight of the Pro was the same as the standard I’d probably go Pro just so I know I’ve got the best of everything.

 

But I feel the 16 non-Pro wins on form factor, and especially on weight. Compared to my 12 non-Pro; the 16 non-Pro is less than 5% heavier and about 5.5% thicker, while the 16 Pro is 23% heavier and about 11.5% thicker. So need to decide if the better specs of the Pro are worth the trade-off with form factor - for me I’m thinking it’s not.

 

I was just playing with the setting to switch between 120 and 60Hz on my iPad. I can perceive the difference in scrolling when switching back and forth between the two settings, but I don’t think enough to make the extra weight and thickness of the 16 Pro worth it. I don’t see the night and day difference that some people do.

Paul1977

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  #3282100 14-Sep-2024 13:53
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Forgot to say, I’ll be getting black so colour options isn’t a deciding factor.

GV27
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  #3282115 14-Sep-2024 16:28
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stocksp:

 

The 5x telephoto lens and the additional battery life are what swayed it for me - and I prefer the more subdued colours of the Pro range

 

 

I'll look at a Pro for my partner, the Pro vs Pro Max call will come down to battery life. I'm annoyed you can't get the interesting colours in the Pro models, even Samsung sells some exclusive colours through their own storefront which tend to be a bight brighter than the generic pastels.

 

Still, at least the poo brown rumours turned out to be false. 

Handle9
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  #3282140 14-Sep-2024 19:22
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I’m probably going Pro Max. I’m getting older and my eyes are getting worse so the bigger screen has some advantages.

We also use our phones as our primary travel cameras and being able to shoot in Raw would be great. My wife got the 15 Pro and it’s a great camera along with buttery smooth 120Hz.

If it was in isolation I’d probably go back to Android to be honest, just for a change and to save some cash but we’re an iPhone family and there’s some advantages to keeping it all Apple.

JEDENZED
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  #3282148 14-Sep-2024 23:00
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I’m updating from 12 Pro Max to the 16 Pro Max. I almost went for the smaller form factor or the standard Pro since all the hardware is the same this year on both, but ultimately I want the bigger screen and battery that the Pro Max offers.

 
 
 
 

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nztim
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  #3282943 17-Sep-2024 08:48
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Asteros:

 

As you will know the rest of the world Iphones get a physical sim card vs US phones being e-sim only. It's useful to have a physical sim.

 

 

I would take the smaller size over a SIM slot anyday, all NZ carriers now support e-sim and its $500 cheaper, and has all the frequencies that that international model has + more




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Delorean
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  #3282949 17-Sep-2024 08:59
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nztim:

 

Asteros:

 

As you will know the rest of the world Iphones get a physical sim card vs US phones being e-sim only. It's useful to have a physical sim.

 

 

I would take the smaller size over a SIM slot anyday, all NZ carriers now support e-sim and its $500 cheaper, and has all the frequencies that that international model has + more

 

 

It's back to the future! - I remember when you needed to switch the ESN on the old AMPS/DAMPS & CDMA phones, and we all wanted the SIM card as it was easier to switch handsets.

 

Now eSIM is basically going back to the ESN tech of the 80's/90's




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RogerMellie
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  #3283107 17-Sep-2024 11:46
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I haven't confirmed this but I believe the 16 non-pro still only uses USB2 speeds via the USB-C cable, whereas the 16 Pro has USB3 speeds, something in the order of 20x faster. Couldn't believe Apple are still pulling this trick after doing it with the 15/15 Pro.

KiwiSurfer
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  #3283126 17-Sep-2024 12:28
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RogerMellie:

 

I haven't confirmed this but I believe the 16 non-pro still only uses USB2 speeds via the USB-C cable, whereas the 16 Pro has USB3 speeds, something in the order of 20x faster. Couldn't believe Apple are still pulling this trick after doing it with the 15/15 Pro.

 

 

I agree it is a bit silly, but I am also mindful of the fact 99.9% of iPhone owners sync everything to iCloud anyway so no need for any data transfers. From that POV it makes sense for Apple not to bother improving this aspect.

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