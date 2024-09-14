Upgrading from iPhone 12 (non-Pro) and I’m pretty much decided in the 16 non-Pro but thought I’d ask for second opinion. Here’s my thinking:

16 Pro is $400 more than the non-Pro with the following differences:

Pros:

Better camera. I don’t care about this, but better is better.

Thinner bezels. Looks nice, but hardly a game changer.

Slightly bigger screen. Pretty minor, but nice I guess.

1 extra GPU core. I don’t game or anything on phone, so can’t imagine this would matter to me.

120Hz Pro Motion.

Cons:

Thicker and heavier. I go caseless, and like phone to be as thin and light as possible.

Massive camera bump. Going caseless makes this far more noticeable (even the non-Pro 16 is bigger than I’d like).

Price. 128GB model is 25% more expensive than non-Pro (I only require 128GB model)

Thickness, weight, and price all go in favour of the non-Pro for me. And most of the advantages of the Pro aren’t things that I particularly care about.

The only thing I’m really questioning is whether 120Hz Pro Motion is worth it. Don’t have it on my 12 and have never thought “I wish scrolling was smoother”. My iPad has 120Hz Pro Motion and scrolling might be a little smoother, but I’m sitting here comparing the two and I can’t perceive a massive difference.

My daily phone screen time is between 30-60min (usually on the lower side). I spend much more time on my iPad.

TLDR, my brain tells me that the non-Pro is a better choice for me, but FOMO has me questioning the lack of 120Hz Pro Motion.

Thoughts?