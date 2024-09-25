SneakerPimps:

I update my iPhone 15 Pro to IOS 18 and it appears that MMS may not be working properly. No issues with iMessage, as that's a different protocol. Essentially anyone who is sending messages outside iMessage for pictures (or multimedia) aren't received.

I'm wondering if anyone else has been experiencing this? I did find an article that seems to suggest RCS is the issue and that contacting the telecom provider to re-sync the network profile fixed it - https://forums.developer.apple.com/forums/thread/758905. Though from my understanding, NZ doesn't support RCS.