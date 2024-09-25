Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
IOS 18 and MMS Issue
SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


#316206 25-Sep-2024 13:18
I update my iPhone 15 Pro to IOS 18 and it appears that MMS may not be working properly. No issues with iMessage, as that's a different protocol. Essentially anyone who is sending messages outside iMessage for pictures (or multimedia) aren't received.

 

I'm wondering if anyone else has been experiencing this? I did find an article that seems to suggest RCS is the issue and that contacting the telecom provider to re-sync the network profile fixed it - https://forums.developer.apple.com/forums/thread/758905. Though from my understanding, NZ doesn't support RCS.

 

 

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286227 25-Sep-2024 13:26
I'm on 18.1 and not having any issues with MMS? Which provider are you with? 




 

SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


  #3286444 26-Sep-2024 02:15
I'm with Spark.

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286446 26-Sep-2024 05:11
SneakerPimps:

 

I'm with Spark.

 

 

I had carrier settings update on 18 release, did you apply that? 




 

SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


  #3286447 26-Sep-2024 05:28
I was thinking that, but I don't recall having to update it manually. 

 

Going into the settings to check, it doesn't seem to popup with anything (both on mobile data and wifi). I'm not sure if this reflects the carrier settings, but the Service Provider option shows Spark NZ 59.1.

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286448 26-Sep-2024 05:32
SneakerPimps:

 

I was thinking that, but I don't recall having to update it manually. 

 

Going into the settings to check, it doesn't seem to popup with anything (both on mobile data and wifi). I'm not sure if this reflects the carrier settings, but the Service Provider option shows Spark NZ 59.1.

 

 




 

SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


  #3286450 26-Sep-2024 05:58
Thanks for confirming that.

 

I can't seem to force a manual update. I've tried turning on the wifi and just using mobile data. Then removing the SIM and resetting all the network settings before pushing it back in. Still the same version...

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286451 26-Sep-2024 06:01
I actually went to apps then messages, once that opened, I got prompted of the update. 




 

SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


  #3286453 26-Sep-2024 06:22
I've just tried going into FaceTime, Messages and Phone in the Apps section. No dice.

 

Maybe it will just update itself at some stage 🤷‍♂️

SneakerPimps

103 posts

Master Geek


  #3287219 28-Sep-2024 02:39
The carrier settings still hasn't updated, however, I believe I've got MMS working again.

 

I simply went into Apps > Messages > turn off and on MMS Messaging. 

 

Also, I don't know if it made a difference, but I did this whilst on mobile data.

Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3287223 28-Sep-2024 06:31
Send a MMS from / to your own mobile number is the best test

Goosey
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3287230 28-Sep-2024 07:37
Are you on prepay?

 

I find in the rare event I have to send an mms (because receiver doesn’t have any other method like WhatsApp or FB messenger or otherwise), that if I dont have sufficient balance, it won’t send….

 

 

 

 

Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3287232 28-Sep-2024 08:08
Goosey:

Are you on prepay?


I find in the rare event I have to send an mms (because receiver doesn’t have any other method like WhatsApp or FB messenger or otherwise), that if I dont have sufficient balance, it won’t send….


 


 



User should get notification of this

