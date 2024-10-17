As a card-carrying iPad Mini fan and regular user, I was excited to see what may come in the next refresh of the iPad Mini.

To say that the 7th Gen iPad Mini is an underwhelming refresh is an understatement.

Effectively, there's more RAM, a new mobile processor, which doesn't allow for a number of features that other iPads have and...well, not much else.

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/10/15/apple-unveils-new-ipad-mini-apple-intelligence/

Oh yeah - there's support for a feature that's not yet available. But it's the absolute minimum viable proposition according to Apple's own press, so they are quite literally just scraping the barrel to get it across the line.

The last time I saw such an underwhelming update was when they updated the iPad Mini 2 to the iPad Mini 3.

That was when they added Touch ID and Apple Pay. That was it.

This feels very similar, but obviously with enough of a spec bump to be able to dispute the non-upgrade argument.



https://www.apple.com/ipad/compare/?modelList=ipad-mini-2,ipad-mini-3,ipad-mini-4

https://www.apple.com/ipad/compare/?modelList=ipad-mini-6th-gen,ipad-mini-a17pro,ipad-mini-5th-gen

Oh...and you'll have to get the new Apple Pencil if you want to upgrade.