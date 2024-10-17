Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPad Mini 7 - is this the second-most uninspiring iPad update ever?
As a card-carrying iPad Mini fan and regular user, I was excited to see what may come in the next refresh of the iPad Mini. 

 

To say that the 7th Gen iPad Mini is an underwhelming refresh is an understatement. 

 

Effectively, there's more RAM, a new mobile processor, which doesn't allow for a number of features that other iPads have and...well, not much else. 

 

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/10/15/apple-unveils-new-ipad-mini-apple-intelligence/

 

Oh yeah - there's support for a feature that's not yet available. But it's the absolute minimum viable proposition according to Apple's own press, so they are quite literally just scraping the barrel to get it across the line. 

 

The last time I saw such an underwhelming update was when they updated the iPad Mini 2 to the iPad Mini 3. 

 

That was when they added Touch ID and Apple Pay. That was it. 
This feels very similar, but obviously with enough of a spec bump to be able to dispute the non-upgrade argument. 

https://www.apple.com/ipad/compare/?modelList=ipad-mini-2,ipad-mini-3,ipad-mini-4

 

https://www.apple.com/ipad/compare/?modelList=ipad-mini-6th-gen,ipad-mini-a17pro,ipad-mini-5th-gen

 

Oh...and you'll have to get the new Apple Pencil if you want to upgrade. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

An upgrade to Apple silicon would have been really nice... but overall the improvements are pretty good. The faster USB-c port, faster processor, (slightly) better camera and faster wi-fi chip have got me interested. Currently for work I use an 11" iPad Pro to receive preview images sent from my camera and as a wireless second monitor when shooting video, so I'm debating whether the faster radios might make it a useful tool for when I don't need the larger size.




I wanted a Mini, and was hanging out for the refresh, so I've picked it up.

 

You're right, there's nothing earth-shattering, but overall it seems.....fine? I was mildly annoyed that it won't use the same pencil as my 13 inch M1 Pro.

I wish they would do a budget Mini, it was great for things like meeting room occupancy screens, but priced itself out of that market now really. 



I think for the size and typical use cases its a perfectly ok upgrade. I have a gen 6 and use it for travelling/general use at home. Its never felt underpowered, if I need to do more I'm on a laptop. Did 5 weeks travelling last year and was perfect for emails, videos, facetime etc. Its my go to for any short trips away. 

 

What more do you expect from an mini iPad? Its was never going to get M chips. 

Looks like the main reason for the upgrade is so it supports apple intelligence. 

A nice summary

 




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Dingbatt:

 

A nice summary

 


 

 

The perfect summary. 




It's nothing short of an incredibly greedy disappointment.

They've wrapped up 'whatever chips' they had the most of, even using binned iPhone 15 chips! and then reused the same display tech with a few minor tweaks. 

 

For Gods sake at least give us AMOLED or 120hz screens, their profit margin must be phenomenal as every component is mature technology. 

 

 

It is a budget mini, because it lacks a lot of the features of a Pro ipad such as high refresh rate screen. But the price isn't budget and they can price it how they want because only they produce ios devices.. 

It's nothing short of an incredibly greedy disappointment.

They've wrapped up 'whatever chips' they had the most of, even using binned iPhone 15 chips! and then reused the same display tech with a few minor tweaks. 

 

For Gods sake at least give us AMOLED or 120hz screens, their profit margin must be phenomenal as every component is mature technology. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To be far, they usually do this with the ipad mini, they did a similar update with the old design. They do the same thing with iphones like the SE2, which was essentially an iphone 8, and then with the SE3 

 

 

 

They should release a Pro model IMO, and they could also charge more for it. But apple has got to the point where they now have too many models imo

mattwnz:

 

tehgerbil:

 

It's nothing short of an incredibly greedy disappointment.

They've wrapped up 'whatever chips' they had the most of, even using binned iPhone 15 chips! and then reused the same display tech with a few minor tweaks. 

 

For Gods sake at least give us AMOLED or 120hz screens, their profit margin must be phenomenal as every component is mature technology. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To be far, they usually do this with the ipad mini, they did a similar update with the old design. They do the same thing with iphones like the SE2, which was essentially an iphone 8, and then with the SE3 

 

 

 

They should release a Pro model IMO, and they could also charge more for it. But apple has got to the point where they now have too many models imo

 


It would be so easy for them to have three/four models of each product: 
Pro (Flagship) 
Air (Mid-range with most features) 
Mini (mini Air) 
iPad (budget parts-bin special - full-size)

iPhones could be similar: 
iPhone Pro (Flagship)
iPhone  (Mid-range with most features)
iPhone SE (Budget model parts-bin special)
iPhone Mini (Mid-range but smaller)

 

 




