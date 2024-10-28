Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesGoing to Bali with your iPhone 16?
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317592 28-Oct-2024 18:52
Send private message

Going to Bali with your iPhone 16? You might be doing it illegally: Apple iPhone 16 now illegal in Indonesia.

 

 

According to Kartasasmita, the iPhone 16 does not have the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification for use in Indonesia. “If you’re using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal,” he stated, urging the public to report any such instances.

 

he ban stems from Apple’s failure to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia. Reports indicate that the tech giant has invested approximately 1.48 trillion Rupiah (around $95 million) of the promised 1.71 trillion Rupiah, resulting in a shortfall of about 230 billion Rupiah ($14.75 million). Kartasasmita explained that the Ministry of Industry has been unable to issue permits for the iPhone 16 because Apple has yet to meet its obligations.

 

 

However, another article says iPhone 16 allowed into Indonesia for personal use, not to be sold.

 

 

Travellers to Indonesia can bring their iPhone 16 into the country, but the sale of the phones is not allowed, said Indonesia’s Industry Ministry.

 

The iPhone 16, which was released by US tech giant Apple in September, cannot be sold in Indonesia as the company has not met Indonesia’s local investment targets.

 

However, the phones can be brought into Indonesia if they are for personal use, or when shipped through courier service, reported the Jakarta Globe. 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic
zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302555 28-Oct-2024 19:01
Send private message

Seems ok according to this. Or this.




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302556 28-Oct-2024 19:02
Send private message

zocster:

Seems ok according to this.



Which is the second link I posted.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302557 28-Oct-2024 19:03
Send private message

freitasm:
zocster:

 

Seems ok according to this.

 



Which is the second link I posted.

 

Yup. You're a bit quick there.




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 



tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3302635 29-Oct-2024 09:53
Send private message

Alternative headline:

"Corrupt Country treats Apple as a cash pinata, Apple calls their bluff and gets hardware embargo on latest iPhone."

 

Despite what the headlines say and how corrupt their police I really wouldn't risk taking any iPhone model over there for fear of police "misidentifying" any iPhone models as a 16.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright