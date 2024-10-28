Going to Bali with your iPhone 16? You might be doing it illegally: Apple iPhone 16 now illegal in Indonesia.

According to Kartasasmita, the iPhone 16 does not have the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification for use in Indonesia. “If you’re using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal,” he stated, urging the public to report any such instances. he ban stems from Apple’s failure to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia. Reports indicate that the tech giant has invested approximately 1.48 trillion Rupiah (around $95 million) of the promised 1.71 trillion Rupiah, resulting in a shortfall of about 230 billion Rupiah ($14.75 million). Kartasasmita explained that the Ministry of Industry has been unable to issue permits for the iPhone 16 because Apple has yet to meet its obligations.

However, another article says iPhone 16 allowed into Indonesia for personal use, not to be sold.