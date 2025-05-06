Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
Weird app behaviour on iPad
#319546 6-May-2025 09:32
For a few months now, my iPad Pro has been showing strange behaviour when using apps. I've not been using my iPad much so just put up with it but now I am using it more, it is at the point where I finally want to fix this issue! 

 

If I have an app open (any - it does not matter which, it could be a video call on Teams, or it could be a browser), it will randomly - as in after any length of time, 30 seconds, 1 minute, whatever - minimise and return to the home screen. I have to tap the app icon, to return to where I was (the video call for example does not hang up, it remains connected). 

 

During video calls - I have not touched the screen or touched any buttons that would cause the app to minimise. When I am browsing I could be interacting with the screen to scroll up or down, and it will still minimise randomly.

 

I am not sure where to even start or what to search for to find solutions on the Internet, to trouble-shoot this issue.... has anyone come across this before? Should I just factory reset the iPad, or is that an extreme step to do at this stage?

 

 

  #3370810 6-May-2025 09:37
What gen iPad pro is it? Does it have a physical home button?

 
 
 
 

  #3370812 6-May-2025 09:44
Is it in some form of case or does it have a screen protector?  There may be dirt or something on the edge of the screen that is causing the iPad to register touches??

 

 

  #3370863 6-May-2025 10:08
iPad Pro 11" 3rd gen. 

It is in a case; the home button is not touching the case at all. 

 

It does have a screen protector on it (Paperlike).... I'm not that keen to take it off to test... but if that is a likely culprit, I guess I will have to.

