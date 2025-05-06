For a few months now, my iPad Pro has been showing strange behaviour when using apps. I've not been using my iPad much so just put up with it but now I am using it more, it is at the point where I finally want to fix this issue!

If I have an app open (any - it does not matter which, it could be a video call on Teams, or it could be a browser), it will randomly - as in after any length of time, 30 seconds, 1 minute, whatever - minimise and return to the home screen. I have to tap the app icon, to return to where I was (the video call for example does not hang up, it remains connected).

During video calls - I have not touched the screen or touched any buttons that would cause the app to minimise. When I am browsing I could be interacting with the screen to scroll up or down, and it will still minimise randomly.

I am not sure where to even start or what to search for to find solutions on the Internet, to trouble-shoot this issue.... has anyone come across this before? Should I just factory reset the iPad, or is that an extreme step to do at this stage?