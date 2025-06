Gidday

I recently had my phone replaced under warranty and within a few days noticed I wasn't able to send or receive calls. Thought this was an issue with the replacement device, however, my parter's iPhone is also having the same issue. Issue won't resolve until airplane mode is turned off/on or device switched rebooted.

Both phones are on Spark and running iOS 18.5

Just seeing if anyone else has experienced something similar.

Cheers