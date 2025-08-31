They are selling quite cheap but they have a lightning connection so i was wondering if i could use an adapter to connect to my 1phone 16 pro max and also be able to use the insta360 app?
They are selling quite cheap but they have a lightning connection so i was wondering if i could use an adapter to connect to my 1phone 16 pro max and also be able to use the insta360 app?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me