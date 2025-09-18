Hello All

I have been trying to get the new ipad to activate on the imessage and facetime.

After going thru couple of videos, making sure the time zone in Auckland

I just found out my ipad gone into Hong Kong region, I have put it back to New Zealand

my old ipad - now say verificiation failed - there was an error connection to the Apple ID Server

The new Ipad - Imessage Activation - an error occured during activations. try again.

I have also went to the settings - App - and then select messages/facetime, it is just showing my apple ID username

can some one please help me and let me know what is going on with my apple ID?

Thank you

Jacky