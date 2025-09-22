Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Paul1977

#322783 22-Sep-2025 13:34
When I got my AirPods Pro 2, I had my phone number engraved on the case. I'm thinking of upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 3, and am on the fence as to whether I should do the same thing.

 

I tend to think that most people are fairly honest, so if someone were to find them I'm more likely to get them back if they have my phone number on them for someone to call.

 

But doing so obviously has implications on being able to resell them. E.g. I can't really resell my AirPods Pro 2 because they have my phone number on them, and not sure I want to be similarly restricted with the new ones. But, on the other hand, do people even buy used AirPods?

alasta
  #3417394 22-Sep-2025 13:40
I keep mine until they die, as I always assumed there would be hygiene concerns with reselling them. 

 

I think there is merit in engraving so that yours don't get mistaken for someone else's at work, or airport security for example. I wouldn't put my phone number on them though due to privacy, and the fact that you can use the Find My feature to broadcast your phone number if you happen to lose them. 



Andib
  #3417395 22-Sep-2025 13:41
Do people actually buy used AirPods? 🤮

Personally, I'm with you on the case engraving as an extra piece of mind if they get lost but I've never considered AirPods being something that I'd on sell when I replace them. 




Handsomedan
  #3417396 22-Sep-2025 13:46
I've never engraved mine and I have had a couple of pairs - But I can't ever imagine buying secondhand Airpods. 




Paul1977

  #3417399 22-Sep-2025 14:01
alasta:

 

I keep mine until they die, as I always assumed there would be hygiene concerns with reselling them. 

 

I think there is merit in engraving so that yours don't get mistaken for someone else's at work, or airport security for example. I wouldn't put my phone number on them though due to privacy, and the fact that you can use the Find My feature to broadcast your phone number if you happen to lose them. 

 

 

I'd personally never buy used ones. But replacement ear tips are pretty cheap so in theory hygiene shouldn't really be an issue. However, I really don't know if there's a market for used ones.

 

I didn't know that about the Find My? Presumably this would only work if the person who finds them has an iPhone and then tries to connect to them? Phone number on the case works for everyone, and is it much of a privacy concern when there's nothing else on the case (e.g. there is a phone number, but no name to match it to). That's a genuine question. I intentionally put my phone number on the previous ones rather than my email address because the phone number doesn't include my name etc.

richms
  #3417414 22-Sep-2025 14:45
Do people keep them intact long enough that they would consider selling them to upgrade?

 

IME any form of wireless earbud is a consumable and doesn't stick around long enough to worry about. That's why I love the aliexpress ones since they cost so little.




Handsomedan
  #3417415 22-Sep-2025 14:47
richms:

 

Do people keep them intact long enough that they would consider selling them to upgrade?

 


Yeah, mine are still pretty much as new to look at when they reach end of life. Battery is just toast. 




