When I got my AirPods Pro 2, I had my phone number engraved on the case. I'm thinking of upgrading to the new AirPods Pro 3, and am on the fence as to whether I should do the same thing.

I tend to think that most people are fairly honest, so if someone were to find them I'm more likely to get them back if they have my phone number on them for someone to call.

But doing so obviously has implications on being able to resell them. E.g. I can't really resell my AirPods Pro 2 because they have my phone number on them, and not sure I want to be similarly restricted with the new ones. But, on the other hand, do people even buy used AirPods?