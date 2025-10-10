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ForumsApple iOS and devicesNew Phone app in iPadOS 26
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
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#322962 10-Oct-2025 20:20
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For years I have been able to answer incoming iPhone calls on my iPad.

 

Now iPadOS 26 has introduced a Phone app for iPad. I understand that this is to enable outgoing calls on iPad, via your iPhone.

 

When I try to make a call from my iPad, I get an error message saying:

 

iPhone Calls Not Available

 

Your iPhone is not configured to allow phone calls using this iPad.”

 

Does this new iPad Phone app work in NZ? I have googled extensively and believe I have all the correct settings on my iPhone and iPad (esp. using same Apple account on both devices) but still no joy.

 


I would be grateful for comments and advice on this.

 

PS: I have an iPhone 14 Pro and 2024 iPad Pro M4 both on latest versions of iOS/iPadOS 26  - and 2degrees prepaid.




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TwoSeven
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  #3423816 11-Oct-2025 09:11
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I think there might be a few things to configure.

 

  • iPhone & iPad on same network, Bluetooth on.
  • Not sure if Wifi calling (on iPhone) needs to be on
  • Also on the iPhone, 'calls from other devices'.
  • On the iPad, facetime 'calls from iPhone' needs to be turned on.

 




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eracode

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  #3423818 11-Oct-2025 09:14
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TwoSeven:

 

I think there might be a few things to configure.

 

  • iPhone & iPad on same network, Bluetooth on.
  • Not sure if Wifi calling (on iPhone) needs to be on
  • Also on the iPhone, 'calls from other devices'.
  • On the iPad, facetime 'calls from iPhone' needs to be turned on.

 

 

 

Thanks - yep had checked all that and all seems correct - but no dice.

 

Is anyone here successfully using the new Phone app on iPad to initiate calls?




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dafman
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  #3423897 11-Oct-2025 10:10
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Thanks for alerting me to this as an option.

 

I have iphone 17 and iPad Air 4th gen both running iOS 26.

 

Initially my phone app on iphone wouldn’t allow me to allow calls from other devices. The fix was to ensure I was logged into FaceTime with my AppleID across all devices. I assumed this would be the default case for my iphone but it wasn’t (I needed to go into FaceTime in settings to enable this).

 

After doing above, I am up and running (just tested). Will come in handy.



eracode

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  #3423949 11-Oct-2025 10:59
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dafman:

 

Thanks for alerting me to this as an option.

 

I have iphone 17 and iPad Air 4th gen both running iOS 26.

 

Initially my phone app on iphone wouldn’t allow me to allow calls from other devices. The fix was to ensure I was logged into FaceTime with my AppleID across all devices. I assumed this would be the default case for my iphone but it wasn’t (I needed to go into FaceTime in settings to enable this).

 

After doing above, I am up and running (just tested). Will come in handy.

 

 

Ah - thanks. I thought I had all the necessary FaceTime iCloud settings done - but found there is a secondary little menu/checkbox hidden one layer down in FaceTime settings.

 

Sorted now. 




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TwoSeven
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  #3424104 11-Oct-2025 15:11
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The issue I had this morning was the phone and iPad were on the same table.  When the phone rang (or so I thought), I picked it up only to discover no phone symbols.  It was the iPad that was ringing.

 

 

 

 




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A.I.  (Automation rebranded)
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 ...they/their/them...

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