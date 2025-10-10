For years I have been able to answer incoming iPhone calls on my iPad.

Now iPadOS 26 has introduced a Phone app for iPad. I understand that this is to enable outgoing calls on iPad, via your iPhone.

When I try to make a call from my iPad, I get an error message saying:

“iPhone Calls Not Available

Your iPhone is not configured to allow phone calls using this iPad.”

Does this new iPad Phone app work in NZ? I have googled extensively and believe I have all the correct settings on my iPhone and iPad (esp. using same Apple account on both devices) but still no joy.



I would be grateful for comments and advice on this.

PS: I have an iPhone 14 Pro and 2024 iPad Pro M4 both on latest versions of iOS/iPadOS 26 - and 2degrees prepaid.