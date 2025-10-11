I usually use GM in preference over AM. It just seems better. However today I had a call from DW who had gone to Mt Eden and driven around in circles to find a park about 10min walk away from where she needed to be. Needless to say, she subsequently couldn't find her car! I had this feeling that maps would remember but it turns out that Apple does that automatically on bluetooth disconnect but Google needs to be told to remember the parking location.

That's a really nice feature for doddery nearly retired people.