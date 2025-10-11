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ForumsApple iOS and devicesDiscovered something in Apple Maps that is better than Google Maps
johno1234

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#322964 11-Oct-2025 09:59
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I usually use GM in preference over AM. It just seems better. However today I had a call from DW who had gone to Mt Eden and driven around in circles to find a park about 10min walk away from where she needed to be. Needless to say, she subsequently couldn't find her car! I had this feeling that maps would remember but it turns out that Apple does that automatically on bluetooth disconnect but Google needs to be told to remember the parking location.

 

That's a really nice feature for doddery nearly retired people.

 

 

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gzt

gzt
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  #3423958 11-Oct-2025 11:25
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Nice! That might have saved me 20 minutes that time I misplaced my car in a multistory car park. And that other time ; ). Being late for something and not paying attention was the common factor.



l43a2
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  #3423964 11-Oct-2025 11:41
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i noticed this when using carplay in our work apple carplay enabled cars, it was very useful feature.





gzt

gzt
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  #3423967 11-Oct-2025 12:03
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Suggestions for Google Maps automation requires Tasker $5.99

https://www.reddit.com/r/tasker/comments/1aj4lzd/best_way_to_drop_a_map_pin_when_car_bluetooth/



gzt

gzt
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  #3423968 11-Oct-2025 12:10
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I wonder how well it works in multistory above-ground car parks. I imagine it's location only with no elevation? Still useful.

Multistory underground GPS will fail.

alasta
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  #3423971 11-Oct-2025 12:29
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gzt: I wonder how well it works in multistory above ground car parks. I imagine it's location only with no elevation? Still useful.

Multistory underground GPS will fail.

 

I once managed to lose a rental car in a large multi-level car park at the Melbourne shopping mall and unfortunately this feature on Apple Maps was of little help in that particular situation!

 

It's still a really good idea though. I used it once at the end of an airshow when my car was parked in a huge paddock among hundreds of others. 

Jase2985
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  #3424047 11-Oct-2025 13:56
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gzt: I wonder how well it works in multistory above-ground car parks. I imagine it's location only with no elevation? Still useful.

Multistory underground GPS will fail.

 

i take a photo of the carpark number or level location number

 
 
 
 

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MrGadget
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  #3424102 11-Oct-2025 14:53
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I feel like this happens in Google Maps now.  I’m not an Apple Maps user but have noted my parking location being saved in Google maps.  Believe it’s the disconnect from Bluetooth in the car that triggers it. 




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