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ForumsApple iOS and devicesI want to sell my older iPhone, what do I need to do beforehand?
Finch

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#322984 12-Oct-2025 17:12
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Hey folks. Looking at selling my iPhone12, as I got a 16 a few months ago. I've grasped the general consensus, but I just want to be triple sure before I sell it that it's essentially factory brand new, none of my data etc. I'm also wondering, if changing any settings on the iPhone12, is going to change anything on my iPhone 16?

 

EG: If I'm signing out of iCloud, am I then going to be signed out of iCloud on my 16? Or are settings that get changed specific to that phone only?

 

Ideally if someone has a "step by step" guide that would be awesome!

 

Thanks

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RunningMan
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  #3424465 12-Oct-2025 17:23
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https://support.apple.com/en-nz/109511

 

Step by step guide from Apple.



Finch

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  #3424466 12-Oct-2025 17:27
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RunningMan:

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/109511

 

Step by step guide from Apple.

 

 

Thanks!

 

So for example when it says..

 

4. Sign out of iCloud and the iTunes & App Store.

 

If I do this on my i12, I'm not going to be signed out on my i16 am I? Setting changes are device specific?

Dynamic
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  #3424479 12-Oct-2025 17:39
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Finch:

 

If I do this on my i12, I'm not going to be signed out on my i16 am I? Setting changes are device specific?

 

 

Correct.  Signing out of one device will not sign out of the other.




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RunningMan
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  #3424482 12-Oct-2025 17:51
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Nope, it's just signing that specific device out of your account.

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