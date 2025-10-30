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ForumsApple iOS and devicesIphone / ios bugs
EviLClouD

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#323144 30-Oct-2025 15:48
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Hi all, just wondering if anyone has come across these bugs and/or know how to resolve them?

 

Running Iphone 15 pro on iOS 26.0.1

 

 

 

Firstly, in Safari my open tabs randomly reshuffles.

 

As an example my tab order would be Tab 1, Tab 2, Tab 3, Tab 4 and Tab 5. Randomly, maybe once every 5 days it’ll decide to rearrange itself to say Tab 1, Tab 5, Tab 3, Tab 4, Tab 2 in no particular order.

 

Bear in mind i usually leave alot of tabs ‘open’ around 100 or so, so it’s a little annoying when they reshuffle.

 

This also happened on the previous ios version 18.

 

 

 

Secondly, when waking my phone by tapping screen, or pressing the button, occasionally it'll wake very dim, like 0% brightness even though the brightness bar is set to mid/high. If i lock it again by pressing the button, then waking it again, the brightness will be normal.

 

This only started happening on ios 26,

 

 

 

Any ideas or solutions for the above?

 

Thanks in advance

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alasta
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  #3429340 30-Oct-2025 16:06
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I haven't encountered those ones, but the one that's driving me crazy is that the training load in the Fitness app sometimes fails to display. I also had a problem in Numbers yesterday where the it was not possible to select a file to open as the pane was blank.

 

There are definitely a few problems with this latest software. 



MikeB4
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  #3429345 30-Oct-2025 16:20
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I am not experiencing these bugs. Four bugs that are frustrating me are... (1) Apps crashing. (2) Onscreen keyboard inserting letters and numbers I have not selected, changing words and lagging. (3) Old previously deleted notifications reappearing, (4) much higher battery drain




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

OldGeek
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  #3429360 30-Oct-2025 17:35
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Slightly off-topic but...

 

EviLClouD:

 

<snip>

 

Firstly, in Safari my open tabs randomly reshuffles.

 

<snip>

 

Bear in mind i usually leave alot of tabs ‘open’ around 100 or so, so it’s a little annoying when they reshuffle.

 

<snip>

 

Just curious - I never have occasion to use any browser on my iPhone - everything is done through apps and I was under the impression that this is by design for both Android and Apple.

Am I the only one that never uses a browser on my phone?




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OldGeek.

 

 



ascroft
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  #3429368 30-Oct-2025 17:44
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“YES”




"Artificial Intelligence" - aka Machine Learning 2.0

RunningMan
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  #3429380 30-Oct-2025 19:04
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OldGeek:Am I the only one that never uses a browser on my phone?

 

 

Probably.

Brumfondl
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  #3429386 30-Oct-2025 20:08
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OldGeek:

 

Am I the only one that never uses a browser on my phone?

 

 

Technically no, but I bet you are in a very small minority of smartphone users...





 
 
 
 

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Senecio
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  #3429415 31-Oct-2025 08:06
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Do you never access Geekzone on you phone?

OldGeek
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  #3429418 31-Oct-2025 08:22
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Senecio:

 

Do you never access Geekzone on you phone?

 

No - and I don’t consider a cellphone is adequate for general internet use - the screen is too small and a touch-screen keyboard is likewise.  Equally I value the convenient portability of my iphone SE (parallel-import).

 

There are bigger screens on phones but these are not comfortable to carry in a pocket.  Nothing beats a laptop with a physical keyboard and 14 inch (or bigger) display.  The cell-phone is a stop-gap internet-connected device for when I am out for extended periods and the laptop is not warranted or practical.




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Eva888
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  #3429621 31-Oct-2025 14:16
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Grrr short list

 

The new Apple Preview app. Open it and the pop up of docs covers the instructions and reason for the App. 

 

Keyboard - randomly inputs corrections that aren’t even a known word in any dictionary, and it still regrets instead of regards. 

 

Forwarding- want to forward a link to someone in iMessage. The keyboard pops up and covers the message box so you can’t see what you are typing so you do it blind, after which you can’t send the message because the send button is also covered by the keyboard. 

mattwnz
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  #3429684 31-Oct-2025 15:14
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alasta:

 

I haven't encountered those ones, but the one that's driving me crazy is that the training load in the Fitness app sometimes fails to display. I also had a problem in Numbers yesterday where the it was not possible to select a file to open as the pane was blank.

 

There are definitely a few problems with this latest software. 

 

 

i use these features on the fitness app and haven’t encountered these problems with the fitness app and training load

alasta
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  #3429706 31-Oct-2025 16:22
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Based on this thread it sounds like there are a large number of faults that are individually affecting only small numbers of people, but collectively it's a bit of a shambles. 

 
 
 
 

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alasta
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  #3429708 31-Oct-2025 16:25
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Another thing; sometimes when I reply to an email it sends the reply to myself instead of the person who I am attempting to reply to. This behaviour is completely random, but it has been happening for as long as I can remember so it's not an iOS 26 problem. 

snj

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  #3429734 31-Oct-2025 20:13
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The one that 'gets' me has been around since at least iOS 17, if you are looking at notifications, sometimes scrolling or tapping to expand a stack of notifications doesn't seem to reset the display inactivity timer - seems to be when close to the timer expiring, so can be reading a news headline or something and the screen goes off.

Behodar
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  #3429736 31-Oct-2025 20:19
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The ones that annoy me are when you're in iMessage and you try to send a picture, the Send button sometimes goes partially underneath the image picker.

 

Also, in Safari, if you open the URL panel then change your mind, the Cancel button often doesn't work, necessitating a force quit.

MadEngineer
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  #3429814 1-Nov-2025 17:03
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^does tapping around the word “Favourites” clear that?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

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