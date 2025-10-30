EviLClouD:

Hi all, just wondering if anyone has come across these bugs and/or know how to resolve them?

Running Iphone 15 pro on iOS 26.0.1

Firstly, in Safari my open tabs randomly reshuffles.

As an example my tab order would be Tab 1, Tab 2, Tab 3, Tab 4 and Tab 5. Randomly, maybe once every 5 days it’ll decide to rearrange itself to say Tab 1, Tab 5, Tab 3, Tab 4, Tab 2 in no particular order.

Bear in mind i usually leave alot of tabs ‘open’ around 100 or so, so it’s a little annoying when they reshuffle.

This also happened on the previous ios version 18.

Secondly, when waking my phone by tapping screen, or pressing the button, occasionally it'll wake very dim, like 0% brightness even though the brightness bar is set to mid/high. If i lock it again by pressing the button, then waking it again, the brightness will be normal.

This only started happening on ios 26,

Any ideas or solutions for the above?

Thanks in advance