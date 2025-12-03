Geektastic:

In the past six months I have had to crawl through Apple's ludicrous reset/recovery process more times than I have in the decade preceding that.

It is an absolute nightmare to be honest - you can't just reset it like almost anything else. Oh no. You have to wait an undisclosed random number of days before it will permit you to access your own stuff.

I have had to change the password so many times that increasingly I cannot remember what the current one is.

It is further complicated that for purely historical reasons, my App Store account and my Apple account have different emails attached to them. The App Store account was created over 20 years ago before I had any Apple device other than an original iPod and was therefore only used to get music onto the player.

So sometimes it is that account that decides it needs resetting and sometimes it is the main account.

I have no explanation for any of this - it seems to occur entirely at random and entirely without any reason being given.

Has anyone else experienced this madness? So much for 'it just works'!!