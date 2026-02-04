Mine is working fine and has the purchase button when I attempt to buy a movie.

Funny that this came up because my app has just renewed and there was a very long privacy policy that I started to read and got annoyed with the amount of information they gather. They can see what you do with other apps and purchase history and give you a trust score. Could this mean that they can choose if they want to sell to you?



Didn’t want to paste the entirety of the policy but the word trust score stood out in various places.

*To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase. The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers.