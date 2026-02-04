Is anyone else having having problems with atv app purchases button is gone and if I click on movie bundle just says content unavailable same on phone and iPad tried three different Apple ID same problem mobile and internet
Tried an old iPhone that still has iOS 15 on it and the iTunes app still has purchase price on movies but same problem with atv app
Just checked Apple TV reddit and seem there must a problem with Apple
Mine is working fine and has the purchase button when I attempt to buy a movie.
Funny that this came up because my app has just renewed and there was a very long privacy policy that I started to read and got annoyed with the amount of information they gather. They can see what you do with other apps and purchase history and give you a trust score. Could this mean that they can choose if they want to sell to you?
Didn’t want to paste the entirety of the policy but the word trust score stood out in various places.
*To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase. The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers.
Forgot to add device is on iOS 26.1.2
Eva888:all fine now there was a fault with Apple from around 11:50pm yesterday working fine again 1:30am didn’t show up on Apple system services page until 1am
Forgot to add device is on iOS 26.1.2
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