phrozenpenguin:

Mine are: https://www.aqara.com/us/temperature_humidity_sensor.html

So i think the main difference is that mine use the zigbee protocol while your one uses bluetooth. Another difference is that yours uses AAA batteries while mine uses CR3032 button ones

I guess with the one you linked, you would connect to it using bluetooth via the mi home app on your phone. Whereas mine you need it to connect to a bridge/hub (https://www.aqara.com/us/smart_home_hub.html) first.

I personally don't use their hub/bridge and get them to connect to my own home automation (Openhab) setup using zigbee2mqtt (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/)