Personal sale, nothing to do with Chorus.Wellington based.Selling this as I don't game on it and it is overkill for me to use for work.Should be fine for minecraft, fortnite and things.Didn't run warzone very well at 4k hahaTypical dust based on age. No issues as far as I know.ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) Maximumus Gene VII MotherboardIntel i5-4690K CPU 2.5Ghz 4 core16GB DDR3 RAMSaphire Vapor-X R9 280X OC (21% faster than the gtx 760)Corsair liquid CPU coolingCS750M PSU120GB Samsung EVO 840 SSD250GB Samsung EVO 850 SSDBitfenix Prodigy caseWill include:Logitech G502 gaming mouseRazer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Mechanical Keyboard (RZ03-081)Win 10 pre installedLooking for around $700 I think. I'm not in the know on pricing but research lead me to believe this is a reasonable price with the KB and mouse.Will consider reasonable offers and negotiation