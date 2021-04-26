Shame you missed on all the Aruba AP's that have been going cheap (details in the other thread) but there could be some more coming up soon. Lack the cloud management unless you want to pay for it, but you're not going to get anything else under $200 new that I would recommend that meets those requirements.

Out of curiosity what's the requirement for 802.11k/v when you only want a single AP? You won't get any benefits with this.