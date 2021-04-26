Interested in buying cloud controlled AP with a max budget of $200.
Should be support 802.11ac & 802.11k/v
4x4 streams preferred.
Currently using a GWN7610.
Not interested in Ubiquity gear.
Cheers
Shame you missed on all the Aruba AP's that have been going cheap (details in the other thread) but there could be some more coming up soon. Lack the cloud management unless you want to pay for it, but you're not going to get anything else under $200 new that I would recommend that meets those requirements.
Out of curiosity what's the requirement for 802.11k/v when you only want a single AP? You won't get any benefits with this.
Without 802.11r support 802.11k/v is rather pointless, and the benefits of all 3 are really only going to exist by using the same hardware. I'm pretty sure from my study that you won't get true 802.11r fast roaming hand off between equipment of different vendors as a full 4 way handshake needs to occur.
Certainly when buying new I'd be surprised if you find anything that meets that criteria, particularly with 4x4, and any great 2nd hand hardware that is (ie Aruba, Ruckus etc) isn't going to have cloud management. It's a shame you're too late for the cheap Aruba's as you could have got 3 AP's to replace what you have which would have delivered a far superior solution. I might have access to some Ruckus R600's going cheap, but they're only 3x3
I have the below sitting around doing nothing, all used for less than 12 months before upgrading, make an offer if you're interested?
2x gwn7630 - 4x4
1x gwn7610 - 3x3
My GWN7600 (not 7610) and Spark/Bigpipe supplied newer model work seamlessly with each other. I know that my VOIP call's aren't disconnected when I roam between these two AP's (even though they are different makes).
It has worked well so far but I want to get rid of the cable backhaul and just go back to a pure mesh install.
Even with different makes of hardware you're not going to get a dropped VoIP call handing over - but in your case the that won't be because of 802.11 k/r/v - handovers can occur between any two brand AP's with the same SSID. With different brands of hardware however the 4 way handshake will cause a slight pause in traffic because 802.11r fast BSS roaming typically can't occur.
I also have zero idea why you'd want to move to a mesh setup when you have cabled ethernet to the AP. IMHO this is just an incredibly silly move that will result in degraded performance. I'm also unsure how you think you think you'll configure a mesh setup by just buying another AP.
Can we please close this thread!
Just bought 1xGWN7630 for $165 from PBTech.Will keep an out if more 315's are aumped on TradeMe.