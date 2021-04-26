Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Wifi AP 802.11ac/ ≥$200 / - Ubiquity /
mAYH3M

147 posts

Master Geek


#284502 26-Apr-2021 17:44
Send private message

Interested in buying cloud controlled AP with a max budget of $200.

Should be support 802.11ac & 802.11k/v

4x4 streams preferred.

Currently using a GWN7610.

Not interested in Ubiquity gear.

Cheers

Create new topic
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698303 26-Apr-2021 17:55
Send private message

Shame you missed on all the Aruba AP's that have been going cheap (details in the other thread) but there could be some more coming up soon. Lack the cloud management unless you want to pay for it, but you're not going to get anything else under $200 new that I would recommend that meets those requirements.

 

Out of curiosity what's the requirement for 802.11k/v when you only want a single AP? You won't get any benefits with this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
mAYH3M

147 posts

Master Geek


  #2698926 27-Apr-2021 18:43
Send private message

sbiddle:

Shame you missed on all the Aruba AP's that have been going cheap (details in the other thread) but there could be some more coming up soon. Lack the cloud management unless you want to pay for it, but you're not going to get anything else under $200 new that I would recommend that meets those requirements.


Out of curiosity what's the requirement for 802.11k/v when you only want a single AP? You won't get any benefits with this.


 


 


 



This will be an add-on to my 1xGWN7610 & 1x Spark Smart modem install.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698950 27-Apr-2021 19:25
Send private message

Without 802.11r support 802.11k/v is rather pointless, and the benefits of all 3 are really only going to exist by using the same hardware. I'm pretty sure from my study that you won't get true 802.11r fast roaming hand off between equipment of different vendors as a full 4 way handshake needs to occur.

 

Certainly when buying new I'd be surprised if you find anything that meets that criteria, particularly with 4x4, and any great 2nd hand hardware that is (ie Aruba, Ruckus etc) isn't going to have cloud management. It's a shame you're too late for the cheap Aruba's as you could have got 3 AP's to replace what you have which would have delivered a far superior solution. I might have access to some Ruckus R600's going cheap, but they're only 3x3

 

 

 

 

 

 



dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698978 27-Apr-2021 20:21
Send private message

I have the below sitting around doing nothing, all used for less than 12 months before upgrading, make an offer if you're interested? 

 

2x gwn7630 - 4x4

 

1x gwn7610 - 3x3

mAYH3M

147 posts

Master Geek


  #2699028 28-Apr-2021 01:00
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Without 802.11r support 802.11k/v is rather pointless, and the benefits of all 3 are really only going to exist by using the same hardware. I'm pretty sure from my study that you won't get true 802.11r fast roaming hand off between equipment of different vendors as a full 4 way handshake needs to occur.

 

Certainly when buying new I'd be surprised if you find anything that meets that criteria, particularly with 4x4, and any great 2nd hand hardware that is (ie Aruba, Ruckus etc) isn't going to have cloud management. It's a shame you're too late for the cheap Aruba's as you could have got 3 AP's to replace what you have which would have delivered a far superior solution. I might have access to some Ruckus R600's going cheap, but they're only 3x3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

My GWN7600 (not 7610) and Spark/Bigpipe supplied newer model work seamlessly with each other. I know that my VOIP call's aren't disconnected when I roam between these two AP's (even though they are different makes). 

 

 

 

It has worked well so far but I want to get rid of the cable backhaul and just go back to a pure mesh install.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699037 28-Apr-2021 07:25
Send private message

mAYH3M:

 

My GWN7600 (not 7610) and Spark/Bigpipe supplied newer model work seamlessly with each other. I know that my VOIP call's aren't disconnected when I roam between these two AP's (even though they are different makes). 

 

 

 

It has worked well so far but I want to get rid of the cable backhaul and just go back to a pure mesh install.

 

 

Even with different makes of hardware you're not going to get a dropped VoIP call handing over - but in your case the that won't be because of 802.11 k/r/v - handovers can occur between any two brand AP's with the same SSID. With different brands of hardware however the 4 way handshake will cause a slight pause in traffic because 802.11r fast BSS roaming typically can't occur.

 

I also have zero idea why you'd want to move to a mesh setup when you have cabled ethernet to the AP. IMHO this is just an incredibly silly move that will result in degraded performance. I'm also unsure how you think you think you'll configure a mesh setup by just buying another AP.

 

 

mAYH3M

147 posts

Master Geek


  #2699829 29-Apr-2021 19:37
Send private message

Can we please close this thread!

 

Just bought 1xGWN7630 for $165 from PBTech.Will keep an out if more 315's are aumped on TradeMe.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 