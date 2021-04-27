Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#284510 27-Apr-2021 08:06
Was a Xmas present, amazing sounding headphones, but overkill for me to just use on the bus trip to town and back.

 

Only used 3-4 times for probably a total of 1 hour.

 

Not sure why all advertising is aimed at Apple devices for these when they work perfectly fine with any device with a 3.5mm jack. (I used with my Huawei phone and Samsung tablet)

 

Model # : M2 OEI Black 506251

 

https://en-nz.sennheiser.com/momentum-on-ear-m2

 

$180

 

Can courier or can be picked up from Stanmore Bay or Mechanics Bay (business hours)

 




  #2698616 27-Apr-2021 09:37
Great headphones and awesome price, I would snatch them if I didn't own a pair already :)

  #2699338 28-Apr-2021 21:26
Ping




  #2700444 1-May-2021 12:26
Anyone..... ? :D

 

 




