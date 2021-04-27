Was a Xmas present, amazing sounding headphones, but overkill for me to just use on the bus trip to town and back.

Only used 3-4 times for probably a total of 1 hour.

Not sure why all advertising is aimed at Apple devices for these when they work perfectly fine with any device with a 3.5mm jack. (I used with my Huawei phone and Samsung tablet)

Model # : M2 OEI Black 506251

https://en-nz.sennheiser.com/momentum-on-ear-m2

$180

Can courier or can be picked up from Stanmore Bay or Mechanics Bay (business hours)