Hi team,

Bit of an odd one I know... I have a Sapphire Radeon RX580 4GB in my Unraid box for Metal acceleration on my Mac VM's.... hoping to replace it with an nVidia card for nvenc support... so I wondered if anyone had a 780ti or Titan they'd like to swap?

I could just sell it on TM and buy the NVIDIA card but I'd rather not pay TradeMe any money if I can avoid it.

Located in Hamilton but happy to ship.