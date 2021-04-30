Hi everyone

Back in February I got an old Z220 off trademe, in great condition and runs like a dream given how old it is, however my wife knew I was wanting a second screen so she managed to get one of facebook for me and I had to wait till today to try it out since I needed to buy a $10 adapter from pbtech however the adapter seems to be a busts. The main screen is running off a display port, the second hand screen works using the display port(the cable is a display port to hdmi) but when I plugged the adapter into the DVI port ( I got a HDMI to DVI(D) adapter and turned the computer on there is nothing, only the screen connected to the display port will load and the other one doesn't do anything. I have tested the dvi port with an old 16" DVI monitor and I can dual screen with those but when I go tried the adapter on the other screen nothing.

I am guessing the adapter itself is not converting the digital signal correctly, when it is plugged in and no other screen is, the monitor will turn on till it gets to the windows loading screen and then it just all goes black.

The Z220 has a K600 in it, its a good card but I am really needing the second screen.

So I am wondering if anyone has either an adapter laying around they don't need (HDMI to DVI) or another K series nvidia card that they won't to off load (thats old but has more ports) or maybe one of those HDMI to DVI cables that don't need the adapter or any other solution in the way of hardware or cables.

https://www.nvidia.com/content/pdf/data-sheet/nv-ds-quadro-k600-us.pdf

The above link is the current card, any other solutions for graphics have to function in a box with only a 400 watt PSU

