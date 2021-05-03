My PC is way overpowered for my needs, so I am selling it starting with the GPU

It has had Liquid metal applied by the previous owner, I have had no problems with it at all.

There is one tiny screw missing from the io plate. A couple of the mounting screws aren't in the best shape (see photos) but the guy said its easy to get replacements from evga if required, but I never needed to open it so I didn't worry about it

They look to be going for around 2500 on TM, I'll sell here for $2350 otherwise I'll put it on TM in a few days

I'll cover courier up to $20

If the GPU goes I will probably also be selling 7980XE, X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro MOBO, 64GB Corsair Dominator Platinum (4x16) DDR4-2666 CL15 (b-die)

Let me know if you are interested