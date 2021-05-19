Hey guys - got my old reliable HP ML350 G8 up for grabs…. Still works a treat but doesn’t get much use here anymore.

Includes 2x 2.5” backplanes with 9x drive caddys (the rest are blanks) - can take a total of 16 2.5” drives in the backplanes.

I also have a bit of a DIY setup for 5x 3.5” drives in the top bay where the optical drives normally go… obviously not an official solution but works well enough. I use break out cables to connect these drives to the Mini-SAS ports on the board. Downside is then only 1 of the backplanes in available but that hasn’t bothered me or you could add another HBA later on if you wanted to use them all.

Controller has been flashed to HBA mode for use with FreeNAS or Unraid so the onboard raid is currently disabled. All the firmware updates etc are installed AFAIK.

Specs

2x Intel Xeon 2650 V2’s

64GB DDR3 Ram - 4GB Sticks

1x older 800GB Intel SSD Installed

Pictured drives and GPU not included.

Includes feet + the front cover and 1x key - no rails or rack mounting gear though.

Pickup Hamilton or I could possibly meet someone at Bombay or similar.

Price $500 - from looking at TradeMe price seems fair but if I'm off let me know.