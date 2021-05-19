Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: HP ML350P G8 Server
Shapenz

#285825 19-May-2021 23:55
Hey guys - got my old reliable HP ML350 G8 up for grabs…. Still works a treat but doesn’t get much use here anymore.

 

 

 

Includes 2x 2.5” backplanes with 9x drive caddys (the rest are blanks) - can take a total of 16 2.5” drives in the backplanes.

 

 

 

I also have a bit of a DIY setup for 5x 3.5” drives in the top bay where the optical drives normally go… obviously not an official solution but works well enough. I use break out cables to connect these drives to the Mini-SAS ports on the board. Downside is then only 1 of the backplanes in available but that hasn’t bothered me or you could add another HBA later on if you wanted to use them all.

 

Controller has been flashed to HBA mode for use with FreeNAS or Unraid so the onboard raid is currently disabled. All the firmware updates etc are installed AFAIK.

 

 

 

Specs

 

2x Intel Xeon 2650 V2’s

 

64GB DDR3 Ram - 4GB Sticks

 

1x older 800GB Intel SSD Installed

 

Pictured drives and GPU not included.

 

 

 

Includes feet + the front cover and 1x key - no rails or rack mounting gear though.

 

 

 

Pickup Hamilton or I could possibly meet someone at Bombay or similar.

 

 

 

Price $500 - from looking at TradeMe price seems fair but if I'm off let me know.

 

 

 

 

CokemonZ
  #2709979 20-May-2021 08:50
Ok - I'm interested.

 

I've been shucking Seagate 5tb backup drives that are 2.5" but a different thickness 15mm vs the standard 9mm.

 

Do you know if these will fit in the HP caddies?

 

 

 

A wee while googling and I can't find an answer.

Shapenz

  #2710042 20-May-2021 10:40
Should be 100% fine - I just checked it with some 15mm u.2 drives and they clip in fine. (But don't work cause no NVME support on the controller).

 

Edit: Happy to post you a caddy to confirm if you'd like to physically check first :)

CokemonZ
  #2710045 20-May-2021 10:46
Ok, great. From reading the controller will support Sata drives right?

 

Pre-empting the financial controller - How noisy is it under low load? Does this reddit thread replicate your experience - jet engine on boot, quiet under normal usage?

 

HP ML350p Gen 8 - Noise?! : homelab (reddit.com)



CokemonZ
  #2710053 20-May-2021 10:50
In your photo it doesn't have the plastic airflow shroud for the CPU's and memory - do you have this?

Shapenz

  #2710057 20-May-2021 10:59
Yes correct - SATA drives are plug and play on the controller. Its super loud... like xserve loud during boot. With the GPU in there the fans spin at around 30-40% all the time so its still noisy but I find it okay in the office. If you don't have any extra PCIE cards there its pretty quiet - but not media centre under the TV quiet (Non HP branded cards cause the fans not to spin down all the way)

 

There is a hack for iLO called "Silence of the fans" that allows you to custom set the fan curves and make them quieter (If you want to get into that) - I haven't tried it myself but it does get recommended on r/Homelab

CokemonZ
  #2710062 20-May-2021 11:08
Shapenz:

 

Yes correct - SATA drives are plug and play on the controller. Its super loud... like xserve loud during boot. With the GPU in there the fans spin at around 30-40% all the time so its still noisy but I find it okay in the office. If you don't have any extra PCIE cards there its pretty quiet - but not media centre under the TV quiet (Non HP branded cards cause the fans not to spin down all the way)

 

There is a hack for iLO called "Silence of the fans" that allows you to custom set the fan curves and make them quieter (If you want to get into that) - I haven't tried it myself but it does get recommended on r/Homelab

 

 

That is the absolute best name.

 

Ok, I'll come back a bit later on today after running it pas the FC.

Shapenz

  #2710150 20-May-2021 12:22
30 sends of your life you won't get back - https://www.icloud.com/sharedalbum/#B1459UlCqGRsq6S



Shapenz

  #2711829 23-May-2021 19:32
Sold thank you GZ

CokemonZ
  #2715211 29-May-2021 13:01
@shapenz - Great trade, super easy to deal with, and flexible with pickup.

 

Server is exactly as described, and even with a couple of extra quality of life components.

 

Thanks!

