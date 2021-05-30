As per title. Lenovo Thinkpad E14, purchased 04/06/20. Practically perfect condition (very minor exterior marks). I have upgraded the ram from the stock 8gb to 16gb. Battery lasts around 6-10hrs depending on use.

Photos: https://storage.interwebz.nz/s/tDZok5t6wq6PqKx

● Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U (4C / 8T, 1.6 / 4.2GHz, 6MB)

● Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64

● Display Type: 14" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare

● Memory: 1x 16GB DIMM DDR4-2666

● Hard Drive: 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe NVMe

● AC Adapter: 65W USB-C

● Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

● Battery: Integrated 45Wh

● Camera: 720p with ThinkShutter

● Fingerprint Reader: Fingerprint Reader

● Keyboard: Backlit (English)

● Wireless: Intel AX201 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.0

One thing to note is this laptop has built in Ethernet and an extremely good keyboard as well as the great "Thinkpad Nub / Trackpoint Mouse". Unlike many other laptops you're actually able to upgrade the SSD and memory yourself. Laptop also charges over USB-C PD.

Price $800. Pickup Paraparaumu, Wellington or can ship.