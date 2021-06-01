Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EOI - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
I replaced my Note when the S21 Ultra came out.  I figure it's about time to send it to another loving home.  The only issue, though minor, is there's a little bit of icon burn-in on the bottom fifth of the screen.  I tried to take a photo of it and it doesn't show up, which illustrates how minor it is.  But I'm pretty OCD about this stuff so it's all I see when I look at it :)  

 

Happy to offload for $1000 if anyone is interested?  If there's any interest let me know and I'll post some pictures.  Comes with original box, everything working great in the phone, no physical damage and no other issues with the display or glass.  It's got a dbrand skin on the back since day one. Basically it's as new other than the small burn in. 

Would this not be covered under the warranty/cga?

 

I mean, you could get more for it in that newer condition?

 

 

It is, and I've been meaning to organise it since I got the S21 but I haven't had time. I don't mind $1000, it's what I usually sell my 1-2yo phones for.

could be interested, what colour is it and photos please?

 

 

 

Thanks



Mystic Bronze

 

 

