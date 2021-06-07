Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTD: SFF-8088 to SFF-8088 SAS cable
Lias

4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#287116 7-Jun-2021 15:38
Send private message

Anyone got one of these lying around they want to part with for a nominal amount? NZ new prices for them are just outrageous but shipping from overseas is pretty damn hit and miss at the moment.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
richms
25104 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2720284 7-Jun-2021 15:41
Send private message

I have a couple for my currently dead rackable systems sas box in the shed somewhere. I may be looking out there tonight for something else. Where are you?




Richard rich.ms

Lias

4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720286 7-Jun-2021 15:47
Send private message

Cheers,

 

I'm in Kapiti (Greater Wellington)

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

richms
25104 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2720295 7-Jun-2021 16:47
Send private message

Hmm, Would have to send it in that case. Hopefully something closer comes up first.

 

 




Richard rich.ms



Krullos
98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2720297 7-Jun-2021 16:58
Send private message

I'm pretty sure Recycling for Charity Ltd (IT Recycler in Upper Hutt) has a whole box of them that'd likely be $5 each (at a guess)

Krullos
98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2720884 8-Jun-2021 19:48
Send private message

Popped in to have a look this afternoon - they have Dell CN-0W390D SAS cables, look to be around 1m in length.
If that suffices for you I can send one to you for $5 plus postage?
Let me know

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 