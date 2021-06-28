2x dcs-930l - $10 each and 1x dcs-932l (night vision) $15 or all 3 for $30. Shipping would probably cost $10 or so for non rural delivery.

Must be 5 years or so old. Still work, but you know technology has moved on a bit. Still, good toy for watching the dog/kids/eagles nest

From what I understand these can use other firmware but I haven't tried that. Also never used them over the internet so not sure how well that still works.

Router is a dsl-2890al $50 - works great with Fibre, though I have only tried it on a 100/20 plan not gigabit. Also does ADSL (not VDSL) if you need it. Shipping would probably be $10

Wireless is good - or at least I've never had any issues. I have been using it as a wireless extender and switch for the past couple of years.

probably 50m of cat-5e - single core for running through walls. $20 - pickup only. Good for wiring up the garage.