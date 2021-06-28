Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and Wanted3x Dlink Wireless Cameras and Router
CokemonZ

#288434 28-Jun-2021 21:28
2x dcs-930l - $10 each and 1x dcs-932l (night vision) $15 or all 3 for $30. Shipping would probably cost $10 or so for non rural delivery.

 

Must be 5 years or so old. Still work, but you know technology has moved on a bit. Still, good toy for watching the dog/kids/eagles nest

 

From what I understand these can use other firmware but I haven't tried that. Also never used them over the internet so not sure how well that still works.

 

 

 

 

Router is a dsl-2890al $50 - works great with Fibre, though I have only tried it on a 100/20 plan not gigabit. Also does ADSL (not VDSL) if you need it. Shipping would probably be $10

 

Wireless is good - or at least I've never had any issues. I have been using it as a wireless extender and switch for the past couple of years.

 

 

 

 

probably 50m of cat-5e - single core for running through walls. $20 - pickup only. Good for wiring up the garage.

 

jonathan18
  #2736143 29-Jun-2021 05:51
Heya, whereabouts is pickup for the Ethernet cable? Ta.

CokemonZ

  #2736145 29-Jun-2021 07:12
Birkenhead, North shore, auckland

CokemonZ

  #2736256 29-Jun-2021 11:52
Cameras sold - pending pickup



CokemonZ

  #2736511 30-Jun-2021 07:54
Cameras sold,

cable and router still available.

If you can pickup at a reasonable time, make an offer?

