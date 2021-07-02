Before I mention price etc I want to go over a few issues with my unit that may put people off:

The fans have been replaced with generic ones (non Dell fans) so the unit constantly reports 0 RPM on all but 1 fan, you could probably swap them out for decent PWM fans if you want to re-wire the stupid-but-kinda-cool Dell hotswap connectors or just replace them with Dell OEM fans.

One of the PSUs doesn't work. I don't know why, but it doesn't supply power to the system. I actually have another spare broken one that I could chuck in if someone technically minded (and safe with high voltage electronics) wants to try frankenstein one good PSU out of both the bad ones. The system does have 1 fully operating PSU that I purchased a year or two ago, for I think around $80NZD (I believe from Amazon US, but potentially was eBay, its a 100-240v one either way).



In the summer, the fans get very noisy. I have it in a spare room of my house and in the summer when the house is warm the high pitch of the fans drives me insane. This could probably be resolved with replacement fans.

I don't have the correct screws for mounting drives in the drive sleds. All 6 3.5" sleds are there, but I didn't get the screws with it when I purchased it.

Onto specs now:

2x Xeon L5640 6 core CPUs @2.27ghz (EDIT: accidentally put 12 core, its 2x 6 cores)

40GB DDR3 ECC

Won't come with any drives as I'm planning on reusing them on a lower power box (this server has practically been a NAS the whole time I've owned it)

iDRAC6 Enterprise activated and working (currently configured to share an Ethernet port with the system so iDRAC gets it's own IP but uses one cable with the system rather then it's own cable)

Has been tested with Ubuntu Server, Windows Server 2019 and VMWare ESXi.

I'm looking for around $250-300 but am open to offers if that seems unreasonable, it's been a solid machine which has had a nice long rest in recent months (been powered off for a while), happy to run a benchmark/get more specs/etc if someone is genuinely interested. From memory the CPUs under Cinebench R15 performed slightly worse then the Ryzen 5 2600 in my main computer however these are 1st generation Core series CPUs so that is as expected I believe.

Location is Hamilton, I don't particularly want to mess about with shipping since I presume it may need to be put on a pallet or one of those mini pallets people like TOLL use, if someone is desperate I can discuss this but I figure this is more suited to someone wanting to mess about with a server (which is why I bought it originally in 2019)