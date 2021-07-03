mokoshakalaka

Got a whole bunch of stuff i don't use anymore.

Pickup Auckland

PM please, first in first serve. I'll try to check my messages regularly his weekend.

Here goes:

1.) $4 - iPhone X screen protector

2.) $4 - iPhone 7/8 Screen protector

3.) $5 Analog Capture - used it to digitise family video (VHS tapes), no need for it anymore

4.) $5 - iPhone 7 Cases (Brand new) both

5.) $10 - Computer desk table (1800mm x 800mm x 750mm): Does sag a bit in the middle, the height adjustment is broken so it is just fixed at 750mm. Note it is dismantled.





6.) $20 - Spigen case for Galaxy S20+ (Brand new)

7.) $20 - Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W

8.) $25 - Apple Magsafe 2 Charger 45W

9.) $20 - Bluray Player - Sony BDP-S370 (no remote)

10.) $25 - Delonghi Heater

11.) $35 - Chromecast 2nd Generation - Works well, was using it up until i bought a chromecast ultra a month ago

12.) $35 Instax Mini 8 - Works normally the back is abit scuffed though

13.) $45 - Apple TV 3rd Generation - Includes remote, forgot to include it in the photo

14.) $45 - Dlink DNS 343 4 Bay NAS (Note there is burn in on the screen) - NAS only, no drives

15.) $50 - Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal for Go pro + Extension pole

16.) $60 - Startech 4 port PCI express USB3.0 card - New, bought it last month for $71 but my Dell R720 but could not see external drives even though it detected the card

17.) $150 - Go Pro Hero 4 Black + accessories (5x Batteries, dual battery charger, Dashboard mount, tripod mount x 2, head mount, handlebar mount)

18.) $150 - Go Pro Karma Grip - Near new, only used a few times