mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#288482 3-Jul-2021 00:52
Send private message

Got a whole bunch of stuff i don't use anymore.

 

Pickup Auckland

 

PM please, first in first serve. I'll try to check my messages regularly his weekend.

 

Here goes:

 

1.) $4 - iPhone X screen protector

 

 

 

 

 

2.) $4 - iPhone 7/8 Screen protector

 

 

 

 

 

3.) $5 Analog Capture - used it to digitise family video (VHS tapes), no need for it anymore

 

 

 

 

 

4.) $5 - iPhone 7 Cases (Brand new) both

 

 

 

 

 

5.) $10 - Computer desk table (1800mm x 800mm x 750mm): Does sag a bit in the middle, the height adjustment is broken so it is just fixed at 750mm. Note it is dismantled. 

 


 

 

 

 

6.) $20 - Spigen case for Galaxy S20+ (Brand new)

 

 

 

 

 

7.) $20 - Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W

 

 

 

 

 

8.) $25 - Apple Magsafe 2 Charger 45W

 

 

 

 

 

9.) $20 - Bluray Player - Sony BDP-S370 (no remote)

 

 

 

 

 

10.) $25 - Delonghi Heater

 

 

 

 

 

11.) $35 - Chromecast 2nd Generation - Works well, was using it up until i bought a chromecast ultra a month ago 

 

 

 

 

 

12.) $35 Instax Mini 8 - Works normally the back is abit scuffed though

 

 

 

 

 

13.) $45 - Apple TV 3rd Generation - Includes remote, forgot to include it in the photo

 

 

 

 

 

14.) $45 - Dlink DNS 343 4 Bay NAS (Note there is burn in on the screen) - NAS only, no drives

 

 

 

 

 

15.) $50 - Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal for Go pro + Extension pole

 

 

 

 

 

16.) $60 - Startech 4 port PCI express USB3.0 card - New, bought it last month for $71 but my Dell R720 but could not see external drives even though it detected the card

 

 

 

 

 

17.) $150 - Go Pro Hero 4 Black + accessories (5x Batteries, dual battery charger, Dashboard mount, tripod mount x 2, head mount, handlebar mount)

 

 

 

 

 

18.) $150 - Go Pro Karma Grip - Near new, only used a few times

 

Create new topic
harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2738280 3-Jul-2021 09:41
Send private message

Keen on:

 

85w MagSafe I Charger.

 

Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal 

 

Go Pro Hero 4 Black

 

PM sent




 

 

Delorean
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2738287 3-Jul-2021 10:20
Send private message

Keen on the Analog Capture.

Have sent PM

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2738411 3-Jul-2021 14:10
Send private message

Update: Items 3, 5, 7, 15, 17 pending



mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2738487 3-Jul-2021 16:57
Send private message

Update: Items 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 17 pending

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2743466 12-Jul-2021 22:54
Send private message

Update:

 

Pending:
5 - Computer desk

 

Sold:
3 -  Analog Capture
7 - Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W
10 - Heater
15 - Feiyu Tech G4
17 - Go Pro Hero 4

 

Available:
The rest. Offers welcome.

PSlover14
192 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2746064 18-Jul-2021 00:45
Send private message

Keen on the NAS, would you consider shipping? Otherwise I can probably pick up next weekend (I live in Hamilton so not too far a drive)

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2746066 18-Jul-2021 02:34
Send private message

PSlover14:

 

Keen on the NAS, would you consider shipping? Otherwise I can probably pick up next weekend (I live in Hamilton so not too far a drive)

 

 

Yeah i can ship (at buyer's expense/risk)

 

I have packaging i can wrap the NAS in. I think it weighs around 5kg with the power brick. I'll find out pricing and let you know.



mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2746727 19-Jul-2021 15:52
Send private message

Update:

 

 

 

Sold:

 

Analog Capture

 

Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W

 

Delonghi Heater

 

Dlink DNS 343 4 Bay NAS

 

Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal for Go pro + Extension pole

 

Go Pro Hero 4 Black + accessories

 

 

 

Pending:

 

Computer desk

 

Apple TV 3rd Generation

 

 

 

Available:

 

iPhone X screen protector

 

iPhone 7/8 Screen protector

 

iPhone 7 Cases

 

Spigen case for Galaxy S20+

 

Apple Magsafe 2 Charger 45W

 

Bluray Player - Sony BDP-S370

 

Chromecast 2nd Generation

 

Instax Mini 8

 

Startech 4 port PCI express USB3.0 card

 

Go Pro Karma Grip

Dairyxox
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748917 23-Jul-2021 20:15
Send private message

Ill take the magsafe 2 ac adapter please. PM you soon.

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2750279 26-Jul-2021 23:09
Send private message

Update:

 

Sold:

 

Analog Capture
Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W
Delonghi Heater
Dlink DNS 343 4 Bay NAS
Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal for Go pro + Extension pole
Go Pro Hero 4 Black + accessories

 

Pending:

 

Computer desk
Apple Magsafe 2 Charger 45W

 

Available:

 

iPhone X screen protector
iPhone 7/8 Screen protector
iPhone 7 Cases
Spigen case for Galaxy S20+
Bluray Player - Sony BDP-S370
Chromecast 2nd Generation
Apple TV 3rd Generation
Instax Mini 8
Startech 4 port PCI express USB3.0 card
Go Pro Karma Grip

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2754368 3-Aug-2021 12:21
Send private message

Update:

 

Will most likely put the rest on Trademe in the next week or so.

 

Sold:

 

Analog Capture
Apple Magsafe 1 Charger 85W
Delonghi Heater
Dlink DNS 343 4 Bay NAS
Feiyu Tech G4 Gimbal for Go pro + Extension pole
Go Pro Hero 4 Black + accessories
Computer desk
Apple Magsafe 2 Charger 45W

 

Available:

 

iPhone X screen protector
iPhone 7/8 Screen protector
iPhone 7 Cases
Spigen case for Galaxy S20+
Bluray Player - Sony BDP-S370
Chromecast 2nd Generation
Apple TV 3rd Generation
Instax Mini 8
Startech 4 port PCI express USB3.0 card
Go Pro Karma Grip

 

 

Quinny
753 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2754538 3-Aug-2021 15:38
Send private message

If willing to post interested in the Apple TV Gen 3 (with remote)

 

 

mokoshakalaka

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2754552 3-Aug-2021 16:04
Send private message

Quinny:

 

If willing to post interested in the Apple TV Gen 3 (with remote)

 

 

 

 

Have PM'ed

Create new topic





