AOC 24G2 24" Frameless Gaming IPS Monitor, 1920x1080, 1MS, 144HZ, FreeSync Premium, 2xHDMI+VGA+Display Port, 100x100mm VESA, Height & Pivot Adjustable.
Used but in mint condition with original box. Purchased 7th September 2020 from PB Tech Albany and has a 3yr warranty. Son upgraded to 32" curved monitor and no longer does PC Gaming now surplus.
Screen Size: 24 inches
Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
Refresh Rate: 144hz
Response Time: 1 ms
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Sync Type: AMD FreeSync
Panel Type: IPS
VESA Size: 100 x 100
Widely reviewed and very popular. See the feedback on Amazon https://amzn.to/3gEoHAL
RRP $328. Geekzone price $250
Pick-up is Beach Haven, Auckland (preferred) as I got a quote to ship to Nelson @ $54.