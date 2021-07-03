AOC 24G2 24" Frameless Gaming IPS Monitor, 1920x1080, 1MS, 144HZ, FreeSync Premium, 2xHDMI+VGA+Display Port, 100x100mm VESA, Height & Pivot Adjustable.

Used but in mint condition with original box. Purchased 7th September 2020 from PB Tech Albany and has a 3yr warranty. Son upgraded to 32" curved monitor and no longer does PC Gaming now surplus.

Screen Size: 24 inches

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 144hz

Response Time: 1 ms

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Sync Type: AMD FreeSync

Panel Type: IPS

VESA Size: 100 x 100

Widely reviewed and very popular. See the feedback on Amazon https://amzn.to/3gEoHAL

RRP $328. Geekzone price $250

Pick-up is Beach Haven, Auckland (preferred) as I got a quote to ship to Nelson @ $54.