Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Spark Smart Modem and 2 x Smart Mesh
lookout

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


#288504 4-Jul-2021 20:26
Send private message

Hi all, I have a Spark Smart Modem and 2 Smart Mesh units in excellent condition with original packaging. They will be reset for the new owner. Together these will give you an excellent wifi setup in your home and work very nicely together. Only reason for sale is I have switched from Spark to a new ISP and am using the ISP-provided router. This will still work on other providers but I found a few quirks like the time not updating. You also don’t get firmware updates unless you are on Spark. Overall a pretty solid setup and did the job well covering my 2 storey house.

Smart Modem $70
Smart Mesh $90 each

$230 for all 3.

Pickup is Titirangi area. I can meet somewhere more central on the weekend.
Happy to get a shipping quote too.

I’ll add pics tomorrow.

Cheers.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
lookout

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2739524 6-Jul-2021 10:39
Send private message

Bump. Pic added and price drop.

 

Prices:
Smart Modem $50 
Smart Mesh $75 each

 

Shipping:
Auckland $6
North Is. $9
South Island $11

 

Photo:

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
lookout

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2739633 6-Jul-2021 11:47
Send private message

Sold.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 