Hi all, I have a Spark Smart Modem and 2 Smart Mesh units in excellent condition with original packaging. They will be reset for the new owner. Together these will give you an excellent wifi setup in your home and work very nicely together. Only reason for sale is I have switched from Spark to a new ISP and am using the ISP-provided router. This will still work on other providers but I found a few quirks like the time not updating. You also don’t get firmware updates unless you are on Spark. Overall a pretty solid setup and did the job well covering my 2 storey house.



Smart Modem $70

Smart Mesh $90 each



$230 for all 3.



Pickup is Titirangi area. I can meet somewhere more central on the weekend.

Happy to get a shipping quote too.



I’ll add pics tomorrow.



Cheers.