Microsoft’s smallest, lightest tablet - 10.5” screen, .54kg.



Standard spec with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Pentium Gold CPU @ 1.7GHz.



Purchased by client last weekend. Did not enjoy the experience - his fingers are too chubby for the touchscreen & he’s not a patient man - so it’s off to the Geekzone marketplace.



Very much as brand new, it’s only a few days old. Comes with the Surface Go Signature Type Cover / keyboard & charger. Warranty until 2 July 2023.



Retail $989 + $219 = $1208.



Geekzone price $850 + courier.



