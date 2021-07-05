Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Microsoft Surface Go 2
#288515 5-Jul-2021 23:38
Microsoft’s smallest, lightest tablet - 10.5” screen, .54kg.

Standard spec with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Pentium Gold CPU @ 1.7GHz.

Purchased by client last weekend. Did not enjoy the experience - his fingers are too chubby for the touchscreen & he’s not a patient man - so it’s off to the Geekzone marketplace.

Very much as brand new, it’s only a few days old. Comes with the Surface Go Signature Type Cover / keyboard & charger. Warranty until 2 July 2023.

Retail $989 + $219 = $1208.

Geekzone price $850 + courier.





nunasdream
  #2741326 8-Jul-2021 18:50
Still available?

  #2741343 8-Jul-2021 19:16
Yes it is, thanks for asking.

Also, I forgot to mention in the original listing that the Surface Go 2 includes a Microsoft Surface Pen - retail $135.




  #2742068 10-Jul-2021 12:01
Now sold. Thank you Geekzone

