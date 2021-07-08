Hi.
Anyone have a spare or decommissioned one they are looking to offload cheap? Not Cisco.
Cheers
How cheap is cheap? And how quiet is quiet?
Considered a Mikrotik CRS326 (or CRS328-24P if you want PoE). Full Layer 3 capabilities and I would say they are very quiet.
It's for Lab purposes, so cheap as possible basically :)
That would do in a pinch.
Have a couple of 24 port gigabit switches spare (Cisco SMB though). You can have 1 for the special Geekzone price of a box of beer if you wish.
Hi.
That is a very kind offer, and if I can't find something non-Cisco, I'd be keen to take you up on it.
Anyone know these switches and can comment on how noisy they are?
2910-24G
They are going into an open workspace hence the requirement for low noise.
Looks like that's an HPE ProCurve 2910 al Switch
Specs here: https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=c01844319&docLocale=en_US