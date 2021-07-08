Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 24 Port Gigabit L3 Switch - Quiet
networkn

27448 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#288554 8-Jul-2021 10:47
Send private message

Hi. 

 

Anyone have a spare or decommissioned one they are looking to offload cheap? Not Cisco.

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2741063 8-Jul-2021 10:58
Send private message

How cheap is cheap? And how quiet is quiet?

 

Considered a Mikrotik CRS326 (or CRS328-24P if you want PoE). Full Layer 3 capabilities and I would say they are very quiet. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
networkn

27448 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741065 8-Jul-2021 11:02
Send private message

chevrolux:

 

How cheap is cheap? And how quiet is quiet?

 

Considered a Mikrotik CRS326 (or CRS328-24P if you want PoE). Full Layer 3 capabilities and I would say they are very quiet. 

 

 

It's for Lab purposes, so cheap as possible basically :)

 

That would do in a pinch.

 

 

Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2741102 8-Jul-2021 12:21
Send private message

Have a couple of 24 port gigabit switches spare (Cisco SMB though). You can have 1 for the special Geekzone price of a box of beer if you wish.




Speedtest 2019-10-14



networkn

27448 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741159 8-Jul-2021 14:17
Send private message

Zeon:

 

Have a couple of 24 port gigabit switches spare (Cisco SMB though). You can have 1 for the special Geekzone price of a box of beer if you wish.

 

 

Hi.

 

That is a very kind offer, and if I can't find something non-Cisco, I'd be keen to take you up on it.

 

 

networkn

27448 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741912 9-Jul-2021 16:41
Send private message

Anyone know these switches and can comment on how noisy they are?

 

2910-24G

 

They are going into an open workspace hence the requirement for low noise.

PolicyGuy
1270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741932 9-Jul-2021 17:20
Send private message

networkn:

 

Anyone know these switches and can comment on how noisy they are?

 

2910-24G

 

They are going into an open workspace hence the requirement for low noise.

 

 

Looks like that's an HPE ProCurve 2910 al Switch
Specs here: https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=c01844319&docLocale=en_US

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 