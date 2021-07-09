Hi, am after a couple of these, either new or very low mileage. Seems they are no longer listed on SnapperNet, if anyone has a couple or knows of where I can get a couple please let me know.
Cheers Cyril
Any interest in a 130?
and
Got a few of these secondhand, message me if keen.
I'm pretty sure I've got a DV120 kicking around if you're keen? Else got a few DV130's also. Just ping me if needed. Yours for the cost of postage.
Michael Murphy
