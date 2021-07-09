Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
cyril7

#288579 9-Jul-2021 17:50
Hi, am after a couple of these, either new or very low mileage. Seems they are no longer listed on SnapperNet, if anyone has a couple or knows of where I can get a couple please let me know.

 

Cheers Cyril

gbwelly
  #2741952 9-Jul-2021 17:59
Any interest in a 130?







BarTender
  #2741957 9-Jul-2021 18:10
I’ve got one. Send me an email.




nitrotech
  #2741979 9-Jul-2021 19:28
Got a few of these secondhand, message me if keen.



michaelmurfy
  #2742001 10-Jul-2021 01:57
I'm pretty sure I've got a DV120 kicking around if you're keen? Else got a few DV130's also. Just ping me if needed. Yours for the cost of postage.




