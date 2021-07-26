Hi everyone
I'm stupid lol, I went and got rid of my computer that had a DVD Reader Writer, I thought my autistic daughters school laptop had a CD-DVD drive on it but it doesn't so I can't burn her correspondence school CD-DVDs to the computer anymore.
So I am hoping that someone out there might be kind enough to have a USB version that they don't need that they wouldn't mind selling or donating to me PLEASE, I can't afford much and I can't afford to buy brand new and I can't seem to find a enclosure for the internal spare drives I have laying around
PLEASE HELP!!!!