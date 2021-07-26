Hi everyone

So a zoner was nice and sent me a external CD drive, unfortunately there was no cable and I thought I might have one but my thinking was wrong, can anyone tell me or find the cable that this needs, the instructions for the device just says a y cable but none of the y cables pbtech have, have this connection on it. As far as I can tell its a USB Micro-B isn't it? Other diagrams says its a USB Micro-A, the only USB cables I have in the house are a couple of android phone chargers (yes I did check if it was those lol)

The device is an

LG Slim Portable Blu-ray Writer

Mobel BP06LU11

In failing this, does anyone have an old SATA to USB cable they don't need anymore? I am not close to an electronic store to look for cables and pbtech charges the ass off me to ship