Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - USB CD or DVD Reader - Writer
WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#288819 26-Jul-2021 09:35
Send private message

Hi everyone

 

I'm stupid lol, I went and got rid of my computer that had a DVD Reader Writer, I thought my autistic daughters school laptop had a CD-DVD drive on it but it doesn't so I can't burn her correspondence school CD-DVDs to the computer anymore.

 

So I am hoping that someone out there might be kind enough to have a USB version that they don't need that they wouldn't mind selling or donating to me PLEASE, I can't afford much and I can't afford to buy brand new and I can't seem to find a enclosure for the internal spare drives I have laying around

 

 

 

PLEASE HELP!!!!

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2749781 26-Jul-2021 09:41
Send private message

Where are you? I'm sure someone nearby has one or three lying around.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2749782 26-Jul-2021 09:44
Send private message

I'm in south taranaki

lurker
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2749784 26-Jul-2021 09:45
Send private message

Amazon.Com have the Vantec NST-536S3-BK NexStar DX enclosure that works well (I use this myself)

But you don't necessarily have to use an enclosure, you could possibly connect using a USB to SATA cable to connect an existing internal drive. Haven't tried myself but people connect hard drives like this



WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2751139 28-Jul-2021 12:14
Send private message

Hi everyone

 

 

So a zoner was nice and sent me a external CD drive, unfortunately there was no cable and I thought I might have one but my thinking was wrong, can anyone tell me or find the cable that this needs, the instructions for the device just says a y cable but none of the y cables pbtech have, have this connection on it. As far as I can tell its a USB Micro-B isn't it? Other diagrams says its a USB Micro-A, the only USB cables I have in the house are a couple of android phone chargers (yes I did check if it was those lol)

 

The device is an

 

LG Slim Portable Blu-ray Writer

 

Mobel BP06LU11

 

 

 

In failing this, does anyone have an old SATA to USB cable they don't need anymore? I am not close to an electronic store to look for cables and pbtech charges the ass off me to ship 

fritzman
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2751142 28-Jul-2021 12:23
Send private message

I have the same brand, but different model and connector.

 

 

 

Mine is USB-B as far as I can figure... https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=BXST8Av0&id=B51C3CC65704C0267E1ED61B2F79FA791FEA743D&thid=OIP.BXST8Av0b8nBJXn4m5ILswHaHa&mediaurl=https://digital-scales-company.co.uk/1365-tm_thickbox_default/ohaus-usb-a-to-mini-usb-cable-18m.jpg&cdnurl=https://th.bing.com/th/id/R.057493f00bf46fc9c12579f89b920bb3?rik=PXTqH3n6eS8b1g&pid=ImgRaw&exph=1000&expw=1000&q=USB-a&simid=608023882973266919&form=IRPRST&ck=0228D63FD3841FE217EDA165585654AE&selectedindex=0&ajaxhist=0&ajaxserp=0&adlt=demote&shtp=GetUrl&shid=aa65de04-7246-452f-9dac-c6cc2f64a0cc&shtk=T0hhdXMgVVNCIEEgdG8gTWluaSBVU0IgQ2FibGUgMS44bSAtIERpZ2l0YWwgU2NhbGVzIENvbXBhbnk%3D&shdk=Rm91bmQgb24gQmluZyBmcm9tIGRpZ2l0YWwtc2NhbGVzLWNvbXBhbnkuY28udWs%3D&shhk=Wdv0S%2FXKc3l2NaCkPJ%2BEt3ECD2WMPOJQxSfjwgZXUqU%3D&shth=OIP.BXST8Av0b8nBJXn4m5ILswHaHa

 

 

 

Yours appears to be USB-A...   https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=m2la2mCw&id=50C76E279237052B7EC623E66DF05E81A99CF36D&thid=OIP.m2la2mCwVQgqn3WrJ_PcHwHaHa&mediaurl=https://th.bing.com/th/id/R.9b695ada60b055082a9f75ab27f3dc1f?rik=bfOcqYFe8G3mIw&riu=http%3a%2f%2ffiles.cablewholesale.com%2fhires%2f10u2-031xx_03.jpg&ehk=86qzneyNEmjBwP83rJLfpn%2bijzXftcaa7pxJtIXz8L4%3d&risl=&pid=ImgRaw&exph=1000&expw=1000&q=USB-a&simid=608009400345575267&form=IRPRST&ck=4455ADE2F08A7A1A8A73EA95C0CCDC02&selectedindex=7&adlt=demote&shtp=GetUrl&shid=6d2d91c6-627a-4497-82d6-487da3ef93af&shtk=MTVmdCBCbGFjayBNaWNybyBVU0IgMi4wIENhYmxlLCBUeXBlIEEgdG8gTWljcm8gQg%3D%3D&shdk=Rm91bmQgb24gQmluZyBmcm9tIHd3dy5jYWJsZXdob2xlc2FsZS5jb20%3D&shhk=NBdYbhcA5rNjnvEp5ADV87BbQxKbgzEp9i7cjTknyGc%3D&shth=OIP.m2la2mCwVQgqn3WrJ_PcHwHaHa

 

 

 

I don't have any USB-A cables, but someone here must?




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2751146 28-Jul-2021 12:32
Send private message

I have found some USB-A to USB on pbtech but for a $4 cable they reckon its going to cost that $14 in total to send it, WHAT!! and then the shape of the USB A on the cable does not match the shape of the one on the device, confusing much!!

 

 

 

Someone with a bit more knowledge of USB connectors and or cable PLEASE HELP!! lol

 

 

Bung
4606 posts

Uber Geek


  #2751153 28-Jul-2021 12:42
Send private message

The writer end is mini B the computer end is A. Depending on the power feeding ability of the computer you may need a Y at A end so you can use a separate power supply as well.



WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2751205 28-Jul-2021 14:14
Send private message

Thanks for everyones import, I was able to track down a cable that will work

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 