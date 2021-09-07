Hi all,



So my existing workstation is still running a AMD FX CPU, and just to get a but more life out of it I want to upgrade the motherboard to a ATX 990FX. Ideally with an M.2 slot (I don't think they came with NVMe?), and more PCIe slots since I have 1 on my current one, and cannot even use my PCIe Wifi card!



Don't need a CPU etc. but if you have a decent price on a combo, I might still be interested. I am in Auckland so happy to pay for shipping, and I am working from home so this is my daily driver PC.



Cheers!!