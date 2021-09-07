Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: AMD 990FX motherboard, ATX, ideally with M.2
#289458 7-Sep-2021 14:17
Hi all,

So my existing workstation is still running a AMD FX CPU, and just to get a but more life out of it I want to upgrade the motherboard to a ATX 990FX.  Ideally with an M.2 slot (I don't think they came with NVMe?), and more PCIe slots since I have 1 on my current one, and cannot even use my PCIe Wifi card!

Don't need a CPU etc. but if you have a decent price on a combo, I might still be interested.   I am in Auckland so happy to pay for shipping, and I am working from home so this is my daily driver PC.

Cheers!!

  #2778104 14-Sep-2021 09:53
Just bumping this - these boards seem harder to find than I first thought. A few on Trademe but they have issues.

