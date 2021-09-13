Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: Bose Home Speaker 500
FineWine

2326 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#289563 13-Sep-2021 12:18
Send private message

I am selling this item on behalf of my elderly Brother ’n’ Law in Cambridge, Waikato.

 

Bose Home Speaker 500 (black)
 Purchased: 10/07/20

 

Unfortunately this was an impulse buy to replace a non-working  iPod JBL Speaker, of vintage, and a non working iPod. My B’n’L forgot that his house is an Apple  house and did not ask the right questions at the time of buying. The biggest problem was attempting to connect to his iMac iTunes. This turned out to be too complicated for him and more often than not failed shortly after I set it up as Bose does not provide an easy way for Apple products to communicate with this device. WiFi or Airplay or Bluetooth.

 

Consequently this is a near new item with original box and paperwork.

 

Asking price = $400 (ono)   Pickup from Cambridge, Waikato or plus postage NZ.

 

 





iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2777350 13-Sep-2021 12:23
Send private message

From a quick google it looks like airplay may have been added in a firmware update? Could be worth looking into just in case that would solve the issue.

FineWine

2326 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2777351 13-Sep-2021 12:27
Send private message

dylanp: From a quick google it looks like airplay may have been added in a firmware update? Could be worth looking into just in case that would solve the issue.

 

Thx but to late. He now has an  HomePod mini which he is VERY happy with. So are the neighbours when he plays it in his garage 😀




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

