I am selling this item on behalf of my elderly Brother ’n’ Law in Cambridge, Waikato.

Bose Home Speaker 500 (black)

Purchased: 10/07/20

Unfortunately this was an impulse buy to replace a non-working  iPod JBL Speaker, of vintage, and a non working iPod. My B’n’L forgot that his house is an Apple  house and did not ask the right questions at the time of buying. The biggest problem was attempting to connect to his iMac iTunes. This turned out to be too complicated for him and more often than not failed shortly after I set it up as Bose does not provide an easy way for Apple products to communicate with this device. WiFi or Airplay or Bluetooth.

Consequently this is a near new item with original box and paperwork.

Asking price = $400 (ono) Pickup from Cambridge, Waikato or plus postage NZ.