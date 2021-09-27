Kia ora GZ, having a bit of a Spring Clean of the old tech cupboard. There may be more to add later. Contactless pickup is in Huia or shipping for $5-$10 depending where you are.

1. Google Chromecast with Google TV (White) - $100

The new one with the remote. As new. Only a few weeks old. Purchased from Parallel imported NZ and no longer required. Used for maybe 3-4 hours at most. Non-NZ plug in the box but I'll include a Samsung adapter which works perfectly.

2. Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad - $50

Same as this one here . In perfect condition with the box and PSU (however, box doesn't have the inside plastic packaging)

3. Lenovo Thinkcentre M92p Tiny desktop PC - $180

Ultra SFF. Same as this one. This made an excellent Plex server with a couple of external drives plugged in. Would also make a fine office computer but you may want to bump up the RAM. Note - no built-in wifi or bluetooth. I'll include the optical drive kit and bracket but I don't have the cable (it's just a very short USB A- B cable).

Specs:

i5-3470T

4GB DDR3 RAM

128GB SSD

4x USB 3.0 ports

Gigabit ethernet

To come:

Networking cabinet bits and pieces.

WTB:

I'm also looking to purchase a new motherboard, CPU and RAM (something recent like a 10-11th gen Intel i3/i5) so if you happen to have something let me know.