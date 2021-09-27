Kia ora GZ, having a bit of a Spring Clean of the old tech cupboard. There may be more to add later. Contactless pickup is in Huia or shipping for $5-$10 depending where you are.
1. Google Chromecast with Google TV (White) - $100
The new one with the remote. As new. Only a few weeks old. Purchased from Parallel imported NZ and no longer required. Used for maybe 3-4 hours at most. Non-NZ plug in the box but I'll include a Samsung adapter which works perfectly.
2. Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad - $50
Same as this one here . In perfect condition with the box and PSU (however, box doesn't have the inside plastic packaging)
3. Lenovo Thinkcentre M92p Tiny desktop PC - $180
Ultra SFF. Same as this one. This made an excellent Plex server with a couple of external drives plugged in. Would also make a fine office computer but you may want to bump up the RAM. Note - no built-in wifi or bluetooth. I'll include the optical drive kit and bracket but I don't have the cable (it's just a very short USB A- B cable).
Specs:
- i5-3470T
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 4x USB 3.0 ports
- Gigabit ethernet
To come:
Networking cabinet bits and pieces.
WTB:
I'm also looking to purchase a new motherboard, CPU and RAM (something recent like a 10-11th gen Intel i3/i5) so if you happen to have something let me know.