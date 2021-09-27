Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Spring Clean - Chromecast, Wireless Charger, Lenovo Tiny PC, etc
Kia ora GZ, having a bit of a Spring Clean of the old tech cupboard. There may be more to add later. Contactless pickup is in Huia or shipping for $5-$10 depending where you are.

 

1. Google Chromecast with Google TV (White) - $100
The new one with the remote. As new. Only a few weeks old. Purchased from Parallel imported NZ and no longer required. Used for maybe 3-4 hours at most. Non-NZ plug in the box but I'll include a Samsung adapter which works perfectly.

 

2. Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad - $50
Same as this one here . In perfect condition with the box and PSU (however, box doesn't have the inside plastic packaging)

 

3. Lenovo Thinkcentre M92p Tiny desktop PC - $180
Ultra SFF. Same as this one. This made an excellent Plex server with a couple of external drives plugged in. Would also make a fine office computer but you may want to bump up the RAM. Note - no built-in wifi or bluetooth. I'll include the optical drive kit and bracket but I don't have the cable (it's just a very short USB A- B cable).

 

Specs: 

 

 

 

 

  • i5-3470T
  • 4GB DDR3 RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • 4x USB 3.0 ports
  • Gigabit ethernet

To come:
Networking cabinet bits and pieces.

 

WTB:
I'm also looking to purchase a new motherboard, CPU and RAM (something recent like a 10-11th gen Intel i3/i5) so if you happen to have something let me know. 

 

 

 

I’ll grab the chrome cast please and may be interested in network cabinet stuff also. Pmd

1. Google Chromecast with Google TV (White) - PENDING

 

2. Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad - $50
Photo here

 

3. Lenovo Thinkcentre M92p Tiny desktop PC - $180
Forgot to mention that this has a Win 7 Pro code so fresh install of Win 10 Pro can be made. The optical drive kit is quite handy as a wall mount. I've lost 1 of the screws that holds the optical drive onto the bracket. Photos of the PC here

 

And adding...

 

4. Networking cabinet bits - ??

 

Photos here. No idea what this is worth so if you are able to pick up from Huia (contactless) then make me a silly offer. You can take the lot for a bottle of red wine (or Gordon's gin if you're feeling fancy). I could possibly ship the patch panel? but the other stuff is a bit heavy. 

 

*Dynamix recessed wall mount cabinet (no door) 355x725x60mm 
*Angled Patch Panel with approx 10 keystone jacks
*Various 19" cabinet bits 
-cable trays x3 
-large shelf
-cable tidy
-cable support bars x5

1. Google Chromecast with Google TV (White) - PENDING

 

3. Lenovo Thinkcentre M92p Tiny desktop PC - SOLD

 

 

 

Still available:

 

2. Mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad - now $40

 

4. Networking cabinet bits - all FREE if you can collect them. Patch panel - just pay shipping.



How much for shipping of the patch panel to Massey West Auckland please? Keen on that.




Sorry, patch panel is gone now.

Chromecast & PC sold.

Just the wireless charger, recess cabinet and 19" cabinet bits left.


