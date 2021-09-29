harlansmart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB Apple Wireless Keyboard Gen I
#289792 29-Sep-2021 13:51
Looking for one of these, in excellent shape

 

Can have NZPS CourierPost uplift or

 

possibly collect from AKL CBD

 

If you can help flick me a line

 

 

 




 

 

  #2786341 29-Sep-2021 14:13
I do have an Apple Magic Keyboard A1644 laying around if that'll be suitable?




  #2786351 29-Sep-2021 14:27
Cheers, think thats one with the short travel scissor keys, and a proprietary in-build battery.

 

Think it's called 'Magic Keyboard.




 

 

  #2786484 29-Sep-2021 17:56
I have a couple of those laying around the house…haven’t been used in years so would need to check whether they still work. These are the ones that take AA batteries right?




  #2789844 5-Oct-2021 14:04
Did you manage to get one from MattEast? If not, I have a keyboard, Model A1314 if thats the one you are looking for

  #2789867 5-Oct-2021 14:48
No, unfortunately the two I thought I had somehow made it into a skip (I think) after last years lockdown (we had a good clean out of the house). 




