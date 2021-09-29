harlansmart

Looking for one of these, in excellent shape
Can have NZPS CourierPost uplift or
possibly collect from AKL CBD
If you can help flick me a line
I do have an Apple Magic Keyboard A1644 laying around if that'll be suitable?
Cheers, think thats one with the short travel scissor keys, and a proprietary in-build battery.
Think it's called 'Magic Keyboard.
I have a couple of those laying around the house…haven’t been used in years so would need to check whether they still work. These are the ones that take AA batteries right?
Did you manage to get one from MattEast? If not, I have a keyboard, Model A1314 if thats the one you are looking for
No, unfortunately the two I thought I had somehow made it into a skip (I think) after last years lockdown (we had a good clean out of the house).
